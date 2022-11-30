Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?

Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it.

Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.

December Nights started in 1978 as part of Christmas on the Prado in Balboa Park, a small holiday celebration put together by a dozen institutions along El Prado. The crowds and event grew over the decades and, in 2002, it was renamed December Nights.

And so we arrive at the latest example of the nickel-and-diming inflation world of the 20-Twenties. You grab a blanket, some Santa hats, hop in the sedan and head to Balboa Park for San Diego at its best: December Nights, the two-day/night celebration of community, the great equalizer, America's Finest City's collective embrace, when the museums are free, the performances are free and the carnival rides are, well, not free at all. But you get the point.

And now you're on the hunt for a parking spot. Many local families will be sticker-shocked this year when December Nights bounces back after COVID, and the city asks some folks to fork over 45 bucks for parking in lots in the park that have historically cost nada — though, full disclosure, this practice started in several of the lots before the pandemic. Still, there were decades of free parking. Here's a breakdown about paid parking at the 43rd edition of December Nights — a caveat: there will be limited availability and all prices are reduced by $5 if prepaid online:

Natural History Museum Lot: $45

South Carousel Lot: $45

Inspiration Point (by the Balboa Naval Hospital): $30

The prices were steep when the city started this practice, but the pain plateaued, with the more expensive lots topping out at 25 bucks, while motorists had to pay $20 over in Inspiration Point. So, this year there's been an 80% increase for the Natural History Museum and South Carousel lots. Why so much? Inflation is around 8% but was much lower the preceding two years. One benefit of the price increases is the ability to reserve a spot online before arriving, for $5 less, as we said.

NBC 7 asked an official how 2022's prices were chosen and was told, "The city consulted with parking providers to research parking rates at other special events in San Diego." So, Petco Park concert prices? Like that?

And who is the parking provider? Ace Parking, which is getting paid, of course: "The agreement with Ace Parking is that they will receive 7.65% of gross minus credit card fees." The city is also directing people to some Ace lots outside of Balboa Park near those free downtown shuttles as well, so Ace has that going for them as well.

On its website, the city points out that the zoo lot — which, with 3,596 spots, is by far the biggest city lot in the park — is still free (but, presumably, will be mostly full with zoo visitors), as is the city college parking lot (which, we'll point out, is not in Balboa Park). This plan presupposes that zoo-goers will go home at 5 p.m. when the zoo shutters. But how many will head to December Nights?

There are also some 189 spots set aside for handicap parking at the Fleet Science Center and the Federal (on President's Way) lots, which may not seem like a lot when the city expects at least 100,000 people each day. They could, of course, park in one of the free lots, which are considerably farther away, something most handicapped people and their families are likely to notice

If you're wondering:

Inspiration Point: 1,457 spots

South Carousel: 208

Natural History Museum: 93

A San Diego official told NBC 7 that the city was not raising "revenue" by charging for parking; rather it was "recovering costs" for providing things like Port-a-Potties. While we get that, try explaining that to the tots who won't be lining up for 45 bucks worth of rides when the free lots are full and there are long lines for the free shuttles. Sorry, Caleb, no fried dough for you. And waiting for those shuttles or walking in from far away means inconvenience and time that could have been spent, say, in the Museum of Natural History or at the organ pavilion listening to carols.

It may be worth pointing out that there's no reserving seats at the organ pavilion, no cutting the line for the bumper cars, no VIP area in the booze garden.

NBC 7 asked the city how much December Nights cost the city in 2019 and how many of those costs were "recovered" the last year the full December Nights took place and was told that information was not readily available and they would expect that such research would likely not be completed until after this year's December Nights.