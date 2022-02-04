San Diegans Will Be Seeing Red Friday Night to Raise Women's Heart-Health Awareness

More than a dozen iconic locations will be lit up with red light on Friday night as the landmarks “go red” to raise awareness for women’s heart health.

“Losing one woman to heart disease and stroke is too many,” the American Heart Association said in a news release sent out earlier this week.

The AHA wants younger women and women of color to be aware of the threat of cardiovascular disease and help them reduce the risk along the way. In hopes of doing so, they ask that San Diegans wear red on Friday for National Wear Red Day to join in raising awareness.

To help highlight the project, buildings all over San Diego will be lit up in crimson support, including:

San Diego County Administration Building

U.S. Grant Hotel

Petco Park

San Diego Convention Center

One America Plaza

Marriott Marquis

Omni Hotel

Sheraton San Diego

Hilton Gaslamp

Kaiser Permanente

Sharp Grossmont Hospital

The county administration building got an early start by illuminating red one Thursday. All the landmarks will be lit red on Friday starting at 6 p.m.



Friday's coordinated action, of course, is not the first time local landmarks have been lit up in support of causes or to mark events. For example, in November 2020, pink and blue lights illuminated the the county administration building in honor of the Transgender Day of Remembrance.

In June of that same year, the San Diego County Administration Center on San Diego's waterfront lit up in crimson red and gold to honor George Floyd, a Black man who died while pinned down by a now-fired Minneapolis police officer -- a death that has sparked protests worldwide.

And last year, the county administration was bathed in purple-and-gold light in January in memory of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash.

The county administration building is lit up in purple and gold in memory of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.