San Diegans — and Some Familiar Faces from NBC 7 — Go for Spin on ‘Wheel of Fortune' Tuesday Night

If you tune in to “Wheel of Fortune” on Tuesday, you just might see a neighbor onscreen.

The beloved game show is dedicating the episode to America’s Finest City by featuring San Diego residents as the three contestants. The episode is part of a special “Celebrating the Local Flavor o f…” series this week.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It's been a rough November for Jason Mraz, who was slammed on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

In addition to the San Diego contestants Tuesday night, sharp-eyed viewers will spot another pair of familiar faces: NBC 7 meteorologists Dagmar Midcap and Sheena Parveen will be making special appearances during the episode as well.

Among the three San Diegans is Larissa Frost, a special education teacher who enjoys her hometown’s stunning beaches and swing dancing. The military wife grew up watching “Wheel of Fortune” and said she most is looking forward to meeting the the game-show's iconic host, Pat Sajak.

Joining Frost on Tuesday night's episode is Michael Ilipoulos, an active-duty electrician’s mate in the U.S. Navy who likes to try new foods and play basketball. Ilipoulos, who will proudly wore his sailor's uniform on TV, has dreamed of being a contestant on “Wheel” his whole life. He hopes to use any cash prize winnings to visit Greece, where his ancestors are from.

Watch Wheel of Fortune Wednesday at 7 p.m. PST on NBC 7 to see this San Carlos teacher compete.

the episode's third contestant from San Diego, Muku Krishna, is a local senior manager who said he's excited to finally be on “Wheel of Fortune,” having played along for years by shouting answers at his TV. Originally from the city of Bangalore, in India, Krishna said San Diego’s weather and people remind him of his hometown. Krishan, too, is a big fan of local beaches, as well as the county's restaurants and live theater.

Viewers can tune in to the special episode at 7 p.m. on Tuesday on NBC 7.