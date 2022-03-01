Rooftop Cinema Club Returning to San Diego With Skylit Screenings

Film-lovers, rejoice – and grab your blanket – the Rooftop Cinema Club is heading back to San Diego.

Timed and true movies of different genres will once again be on the big screen but this time, right in the heart of America’s Finest City.

Set atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt, the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero boasts downtown views, lawn games and cozy seats for a comfortable viewing. Visitors can immerse themselves in the theater experience and cancel out any downtown sounds with wireless headphones provided with their tickets.

When they’re not crying to Coco or singing along to West Side Story, attendants can nosh on a menu that includes traditional theater snacks like popcorn and candy or indulge in finer foods from the Manchester Grand Hyatt. And, adults ages 21 and over can sip on a variety of cocktails, beer and wine.

Whether families are looking for a matinee screening for their little ones or couples are scoping out sunset date night ideas, visitors can find what they are looking for since the Rooftop Cinema Club has two film screenings scheduled and up to three in store on weekends.

Some screenings are also dog-friendly so long as their paw-rents clean up after them.



Standard tickets for adults range from $17.50-$25.50, depending on the kind of seating requested. Children’s tickets range from $11.75-$14.75 and discounts are available for military personnel and students.

The first event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 17, with a screening of the 1999 rom-com “10 Things I Hate About You.”

All tickets must be purchased online. For more information on scheduled screenings or to purchase tickets, click here.