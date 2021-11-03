Revealed: What's to Eat at SDSU's New Stadium When Aztecs Play?

The San Diego State Aztecs football team may have suffered a defeat at the hands of Fresno State, their Mountain West rivals, over the weekend, but on Wednesday, their fans got some great — and tasty — news.

The team, which is getting a new Aztec Stadium in Mission Valley built from the ground up, announced via tweet that the school was partnering with eight local hospitality partners to feed hungry football fans (on top of "traditional stadium fare," whatever that is … hope it's not high-priced plastic cups full of yellow beer?).

So who got the nod? OB's own Hodad's, for starters. Yes, there will likely be a line this time too, San Diego. Another obvious standout: The Crack Shack, the fried-chicken paradise in Little Italy brought to you by "Top Chef" celebrity chef Richard Blais.

Also on the menu: Cookies that are anything but cookie cutter, courtesy of Batch & Box, a not-huge boutique baking outfit in Del Mar Highlands Town Center; you-know-what from the Taco Stand, a taqueria that came to life on the hard-bitten streets of La Jolla before giving birth to a mini-chain across San Diego County, the OC, Vegas and … Miami?; Cali BBQ, brought to you by the Walchef Family, which has "incorporated the Bulgarian traditions of hospitality" into their live-fire slow-smoked brisket and ribs — hopefully you can get your mitts on some "Wicked Peach Cobbler" for dessert.

Rounding out the eateries: Slices from San Diego County's own Best Pizza & Brew; honest-to-god cheesesteaks from the Gaglione Brothers Famous Steaks & Subs; and Everbowl -- our pal Candice Woo at Eater San Diego had this to say, "Founded by a local entrepreneur, the fast-casual chain serves a counter-service menu of fresh fruit parfaits based on superfoods such as acai, pitaya, graviola or acerola, with unlimited toppings and add-ins including spirulina and bee pollen."

The stadium, which has a capacity of 35,00, is slated for a grand opening on Sept. 3, 2022, when the Aztecs will host the University of Arizona.

Ten months is a long time for your mouth to water. Until then, you'll just have to make do with takeout.