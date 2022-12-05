Red Hot Chili Peppers to Heat up San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium in May

Well, they won’t be giving them away, we're sure, but tickets go on sale this week for a San Diego stop on the Red Hot Chili Peppers tour in support of "Unlimited Love" and "Return of the Dream Canteen," their two albums released in 2022.

Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith last played San Diego County in September 2017 (guitarist John Frusciante is joining them for this tour), when the SoCal stalwarts headlined the once-upon-a-time three-day San Diego Kaboo festival. RHCP were joined on the main marquee in Del Mar that year by Pink and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, in one of that legend's final shows ever.

Red Hot Chili Peppers @ VVCC

The funk rockers will be getting their freak on at the still-shiny Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on May 12, 2023, — the tour kicks off five shows earlier in Vancouver on March 29. Bit of a slow jam there.

The Chili Peppers have a host of supporting acts on next year's 40-date international leg, including the Strokes, Iggy Pop, the Roots, St. Vincent City and Colour and King Princess. The night they play the 'Dragon, though, they'll be supported by the Mars Volta and Thundercat.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. PT at redhotchilipeppers.com. How much are they? The website doesn't say ... yet. Can’t make it May 12 in SD? There’s a show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Jan. 14 on an earlier leg of the tour. Nosebleeds are available for $97-163 (plus fees), while you can still get seats on the floor for $750-$282 (plus fees.