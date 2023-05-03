Randy's Donuts Opens First Location in San Diego

San Diegans flocked to Kearny Mesa Wednesday morning for the grand opening of the first Randy’s Donuts location in America’s Finest City.

The Inglewood-based doughnut shop opened its doors at 6 a.m. to people already waiting in line for the occasion. The Kearny Mesa bakery marks the first of 10 locations that will be made in San Diego.

Foodies can indulge in dozens of doughnuts at the bakery, ranging from delightful classics, seasonal snacks and to premium doughnuts that have extra flair. Treats can be paired with a variety of coffee choices on the menu.

According to Mark Kelegian, who bought Randy's Donuts in 2015, other areas being scouted for potential locations include:

Escondido

Chula Vista

El Cajon

Clairemont/Pacific Beach

Oceanside

Vista

Kearny Mesa

La Jolla (both sides of La Jolla Village Drive)

For now, the only Randy’s Donuts in San Diego is located at 3737 Murphy Canyon Rd. and is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.