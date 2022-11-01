The Scene

Radio Stars Dave and Chainsaw of the DSC Show Hanging up Their Headphones

With one interruption, the nationally syndicated radio show has been on the air for 32 years

By NBC 7 Staff

Dave Rickards and Cookie "Chainsaw" Randolph announced Monday that they would be retiring from the long-running locally based syndicated DSC Show.

The morning drive-time radio show, which airs locally on 101.5 KGB, has been broadcasting for a remarkable 32 years (including a blip in 2010 when it was dropped and picked up), a home to a revolving cast of characters.

“Not too long ago, Chainsaw and I looked at each other and we knew it was time," Rickards said in an article posted on the station's website, adding later, “Having been the alarm clock for this city for all these years has been an honor I could have never dared hope for."

The DSC show, which was originally called The Dawn Patrol, began its run in 1990 after Rickards relocated to San Diego from Denver and teamed up with Randolph and Shelly Dunn.

DSC cast members Sarah Beebe and Chris Boyer will soldier on as hosts of the KGB morning show, according to the station post.

For his part, Rickard will assume a station "ambassador" role at public events and will also produce a new podcast for KGB.

"It’s also been a blast working with the exceptionally talented Dave Rickards, Sarah Beebe and Chris Boyer, whose histrionics during the ordering process made it worth picking up every single lunch tab for over 35 years," Randolph is quoted, in part, in the same post. "Man, I’m going to miss that."

Dave and Chainsaw's last show will be in December.

