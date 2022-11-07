Powerball 101: How to Play and (Possibly) Win Two Billion Dollars

So here's the thing: At some point, somebody's going to win the biggest lottery jackpot in human history.

That lucky person will instantly become one of the 1 percent of 1 percenters: A billionaire, or near billionaire, if they take the lump-sum payment ($929.1 million before federal taxes — or they'll be right on the edge of being a multi-billionaire if they let them dole it out over a 30-year span instead. Either way, there's no state taxes if a Calfornian wins.

So, today, bank teller; tomorrow: banker.

Speaking of Californians, they've added $328.4 million to the kitty on this one since it was last won. For those who don't know how to play or win, here's a primer:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One lucky winner in Encinitas is $1.1 million richer.

HOW MUCH DOES A POWERBALL TICKET COST?

The easy answer: Two bucks. That's the same price as a Mega Millions ticket, if you're comparing and contrasting.

The other differences between the two multi-state lotteries, both of which operate under a six-number system:

Powerball: First five numbers are between 1-69, Powerball is between 1-26.

Mega Millions entrants pick numbers between 1 and 70, and 1-25 for the Mega Ball.

The cost of a single Powerball ticket is the same in all 45 states that tickets they're for sale. (If you're wondering, the answer is Alaska, Alabama, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. And if you're still wondering: Yes, you can play in D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Officials estimate that Monday's jackpot will swell to $1.9 billion, easily eclipsing the biggest Mega Millions draw, which was in 2018, when someone in South Carolina made off with $1.537 billion. The biggest Powerball prior to Monday occurred in 2016, when it rang the bell for nearly $1.6 billion.

The Powerball prize has been swelling for nearly three months, when a winner took home nearly $207 million. That means nobody has claimed the big prize in 40 drawings.

"If no one wins tonight, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday is projected to be $2.3 billion!" Powerball officials said on Monday.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at a record $1.9 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers during Saturday night’s lottery drawing.

HOW DO YOU PLAY POWERBALL

The easy answer: Go to a store that sells lottery tickets and give the clerk a multiple of $2, depending on how many tickets you want. Then, match all six of the numbers on your ticket to the winning numbers. Easy, right?

Playing that way is known as making a Quick Pick.

"A random number generator inside the lottery terminal will then produce five main numbers between 1 and 69 and a Powerball between 1 and 26, and these numbers will be printed on your ticket," is the parlance Powerball favors.

In the alternative, you can go to the same store, get a sheet of pre-printed paper known as a Powerball "playslip" and manually select your numbers. Grandma's birthdate, the street address of your childhood home, whatever. With this plan, you can check your numbers easily, since they will be familiar to you. Also, you can play the odds, basing your choices on statistics from past drawings. One of the drawback to this strategy, however: "There is more chance that you will have to share a jackpot if you use common numbers or patterns," since, for example people picking birthday are limited from 1-31.

Either way you go, the price of a ticket is the same and you've got a 1 in 292,201,338 chance at winning, according to Powerball officials. Research has shown that between 70-80% of tickets are Quick Picks and … the amount of winning entries held by Quick Pick entries is between 70-80%.

NBC 7's Amber Frias spoke to Powerball players and a store clerk about the big prize.

WHERE CAN YOU BUY A POWERBALL TICKET?

The easy answer: tons of places. Lots of liquor stores, convenience stores and drug stores sell lottery tickets, for example.

We'd start at the California State Lottery's locator page.

And to review: They're not for sale in Alaska, Alabama, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

WHERE HAVE BIG LOTTERY WINNERS BOUGHT TICKETS IN CALIFORNIA?

So where have the lucky tickets been sold in California? Here are the places where the biggest-winning lottery tickets have been sold, according to the California Lottery.

Morro Bay: An Albertsons supermarket sold a Powerball ticket for $699 million, one of the biggest prizes in the history of this lottery in the United States. Address: 730 Quintana Road. Sacramento: A Powerball ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store for $316 million. Address: 6591 Wyndham Drive. Moreno Valley: Sunnymead liquor store sold a SuperLotto ticket for $13 million. Address: 24121 Sunnymead Blvd. South Pasadena: A Powerball ticket was sold at G&M Food Mart and Chevron gas station for $1.3 million. Address: 1400 Mission St. Blythe: A Powerball ticket was sold at a Valero gas station for $1.2 million. Address: 14021 W. Hobson Way.

What about locally? Well, just over the weekend, someone in Encinitas bought a ticket matching the first five numbers, but, sadly, not the Powerball. They're still going home with $1,120,390.