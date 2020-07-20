Portside Pier Makes a Splash at the Embarcadero

Four new waterfront dining spots were the catch of the day for local luminaries on Monday at the highly polished Portside Pier project in San Diego.

The new dining destination -- built on the former site of Anthony's Fish Grotto -- cost a hefty $25 million, according to some estimates, and is anchored by the latest spinoff of from Brigantine, whose seafood empire also includes locations in Del Mar, Shelter Island, Poway and Escondido. Joining the newest iteration on the Embarcadero are Miguel’s Cocina, the Ketch Grill & Taps pub and Portside Coffee & Gelato, a range of choices with multiple price points, port officials said in an announcement released Monday.

San Diegans should take note -- you don't have to buy anything to take advantage of the Portside Pier -- the "public has free access to the waterfront from a second-level viewing deck, a second-level perimeter walkway along the water’s edge and an expanded dock," the news release stated.

San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer was among the local notables on hand for the ribbon-cutting on Monday, as were San Diego Port Commissioner Rafael Castellanos and Port CEO Randa Coniglio, and Mike Morton Jr., who is the CEO of Brigantine Inc. The general public, however, will need to wait until July 28 for the public opening of the complex.

The project, of course, faces a challenge right from the day it opens, specifically, how to serve enough diners exclusively out-of-doors in order to keep the business going. Real-estate-wise, they are much better suited to the problem than most, with an abundance of outside space available.

The Brigantine Inc. competed with Sunroad Enterprises and Fish Market Restaurants, the latter in partnership with Anthony’s -- which had occupied the space for 52 years -- to secure a 40-year lease for the prime waterfront real estate in October 2017. Construction on the Portside Pier began in April 2018.