Pop Pie Co. Rolls Out Sweet & Savory Treats for National Pie Day

Thursday is National Pie Day and one San Diego bakery is rolling out a couple of new creations just for the occasion.

The Pop Pie Co. on Park Boulevard in University Heights debuted two new pies, available only Thursday: the savory Shepherd’s Pie filled with mirepoix, toasted turnips and peas, and the sweet Cannoli Pie featuring ricotta filling, Turkish apricots, pistachio and cannoli crisps.

The savory pie was a collaboration between the bakery’s executive chef Gan Suebsarakham and executive chef Brad Wise, of San Diego’s Trust Restaurant Group. By the way – for foodies who love delicious details – that pie is also topped with mashed potatoes and cognac gravy. The sweet option was created by Suebsarakham in partnership with TRG’s executive pastry chef Jeremy Harville.

The bakery planned to offer the one-day-only pies until they sold out Thursday.

But, really, what is pie without ice cream?

Next door, at the bakery’s sister ice cream shop, Stella Jean’s, there’s also something special happening for National Pie Day.

The scoop: three pie-inspired ice cream flavors; Key Lime Pie, Banana Cream Pie, and Apple Butter with Oat Crumble, which is a vegan option.

The eateries will celebrate National Pie Day until 9 p.m.

The Pop Pie Co. bills itself as an artisanal bakery “for all things encased in crust.” Its daily menu features both savory and sweet pies like the Classic Chicken Pot Pie and Aussie Meat Pie, and the Apple Crumble and Campfire S’mores Pie.