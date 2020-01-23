San Diego Food

Pop Pie Co. Rolls Out Sweet & Savory Treats for National Pie Day

The Pop Pie Co. on Park Boulevard in San Diego’s Uptown area bills itself as the artisanal bakery “for all things encased in crust”

By Monica Garske

It’s National Pie Day, and one San Diego bakery is rolling out some special treats just for the occasion.

The Pop Pie Co. on Park Boulevard in University Heights debuted two new pies, available only Thursday: the savory Shepherd’s Pie filled with mirepoix, toasted turnips and peas, and the sweet Cannoli Pie featuring ricotta filling, Turkish apricots, pistachio and cannoli crisps.

The savory pie was a collaboration between the bakery’s executive chef Gan Suebsarakham and executive chef Brad Wise, of San Diego’s Trust Restaurant Group. By the way – for foodies who love delicious details – that pie is also topped with mashed potatoes and cognac gravy. The sweet option was created by Suebsarakham in partnership with TRG’s executive pastry chef Jeremy Harville.

The bakery planned to offer the one-day-only pies until they sold out Thursday.

But, really, what is pie without ice cream?

Next door, at the bakery’s sister ice cream shop, Stella Jean’s, there’s also something special happening for National Pie Day.

The scoop: three pie-inspired ice cream flavors; Key Lime Pie, Banana Cream Pie, and Apple Butter with Oat Crumble, which is a vegan option.

The eateries will celebrate National Pie Day until 9 p.m.

*TAG YOUR PIE DATE FOR THURSDAY* . . . This Thursday, 1/23 is National Pie Day! 1-2-3 (1/23)... Easy as pie! Get it? 😋 We celebrate pie on the daily around here, but we'll take any excuse to celebrate it even more! ✨🥧✨ . . . Here's what to to expect: •First 20 guests in line will receive a free Pop Pie Co. tee (both locations)! . . . •Collaboration Pies (San Diego only): Brad Wise, Executive Chef, Trust Restaurant Group (@raresocietysd @trustrestaurantsd @fortoaksd @cardellinorestaurant) ✨Shepherd's Pie- Mirepoix, toasted turnips, peas, garlic, potatoes, and a cognac gravy✨ Jeremy Harville, Executive Pastry Chef, Trust Restaurant Group will be giving us taste of what to expect at the group’s latest project, @cardellinorestaurant! ✨Cannoli Pie- Ricotta filling, Turkish apricots, pistachio, cannoli crisp✨ . . . @stellajeansicecream is also joining in on the festivities with three incredible pie-inspired ice creams: 🍦: Banana Cream Pie 🍦: Key Lime Pie 🍦: Apple Butter w/ Oat Crumble (vegan) . . . #eatpoppie #nationalpieday #visitsandiego #pielife

The Pop Pie Co. bills itself as an artisanal bakery “for all things encased in crust.” Its daily menu features both savory and sweet pies like the Classic Chicken Pot Pie and Aussie Meat Pie, and the Apple Crumble and Campfire S’mores Pie.

