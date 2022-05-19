PHOTOS: Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Takes San Diego by Storm in Her First Tour

She's dominated the mainstream music charts, collected accolade after accolade at award shows and now, rocked one more city in her debut tour in promotion of her first album.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, 19, delivered a powerhouse performance at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday. Her energetic hits like "good 4 u" and "brutal" had fans shout the lyrics along with her while Rodrigo's more ballad-like tunes like "traitor" and "favorite crime" had her fanbase -- also known as "livies" -- sway to and fro while illuminating the venue with their phones.

Below are photographs of Rodrigo's first concert in San Diego as part of her debut tour: