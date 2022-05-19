PHOTOS: Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Takes San Diego by Storm in Her First Tour

She's dominated the mainstream music charts, collected accolade after accolade at award shows and now, rocked one more city in her debut tour in promotion of her first album.
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo, 19, delivered a powerhouse performance at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday. Her energetic hits like "good 4 u" and "brutal" had fans shout the lyrics along with her while Rodrigo's more ballad-like tunes like "traitor" and "favorite crime" had her fanbase -- also known as "livies" -- sway to and fro while illuminating the venue with their phones.
Below are photographs of Rodrigo's first concert in San Diego as part of her debut tour:
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Olivia Rodrigo, the 19-year-old Temecula native who has taken the music scene by storm, performs at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Phones illuminate the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park as pop singer Olivia Rodrigo performs in San Diego on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo performs her breakthrough single “drivers license” at Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Introducing the single that skyrocketed her to the top of the Billboard charts, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter reflected on the meaning of the song then gave a tearful thank you to the audience after her performance.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Olivia Rodrigo delivers an energetic performance of “jealousy, jealousy” Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 as part of her debut tour.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
With roaring applause surrounding the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, pop star Olivia Rodrigo finishes her performance of “Brutal” as her opening song for her San Diego show of the “Sour” tour.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Holly Humberstone opens for Olivia Rodrigo at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Concertgoers watch as singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone serenades the crowd at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Uploaded ByKarla Rendon-Alvarez
Several fans have a seat on the lawn of the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park during Holly Humberstone’s performance on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A sign welcomes pop star and Temecula native, Olivia Rodrigo, home at Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A merchandise tour in pop star Olivia Rodrigo’s signature purple offers memorabilia for the SoCal native’s show at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Photo booths greet concert goers on Wednesday, May 19, 2022 as they wait in line to purchase merchandise at singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s first concert in San Diego.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Fans wait for clearance to enter the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park to watch Holly Humberstone and Olivia Rodrigo perform on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A line wraps around the walkway off Marina Park Way to enter Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 for Olivia Rodrigo’s concert.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Dedicated fanatics — also known as “livies” — pose outside the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 ahead of pop star Olivia Rodrigo’s performance. Some fans say they arrived at 3 p.m. the previous day to snag a spot at the front barrier for her first concert in San Diego.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Fans chat and gather at a barrier ahead of singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone’s opening performance for Olivia Rodrigo at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
With phones out and ready, fans eagerly anticipate Olivia Rodrigo’s performance at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 — her first ever in San Diego.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Minutes before pop star Olivia Rodrigo hits the stage
at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, fans whip out their cellphones to capture her entrance.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Deafening cheers and whistles echo throughout the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 as fans eagerly await Olivia Rodrigo’s performance.