For the first time in 30 years, lowriders will legally be able to cruise down Highland Avenue again in National City.

Car enthusiasts will be able to flock to the South Bay city every first Friday of the month for a cruise down the iconic strip of land to showcase their beloved lowriders. The events will be part of a trial period from May through October, before city and county officials determine if the monthly cruise can be a permanent fixture.

