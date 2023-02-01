Love don't cost a thing, but the same can't be said for Jennifer López's mansion in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighborhood.

The property in the 1400 block of Stone Canyon Road, on a 7.86-acre lot, is up for sale. Designed by architect Samuel Marx, the mansion offers "a unique lifestyle impossible to duplicate," according to information listed on Redfin, a portal where the property has an initial value of $42.5 million.

Or, if you prefer, the estimated monthly payment is $264,594.

Among the various amenities are an infinity pool, terraces with private gardens and waterfalls, a theater with seating for 30 people, and an outdoor amphitheater that can accommodate 100 people.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The three-story house has nine bedrooms, 12.5 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, gym, private spa and parking spaces for 30 cars. In addition, "all rooms open onto large terraces with exuberant views," according to information on the property for sale.

JLo bought the mansion in 2016 for $28 million, according to TMZ.

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan

Tyler Hogan