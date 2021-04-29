Petco Park to Host Beach Boys, Ziggy Marley Concerts

Music lovers in America's Finest City are now seeing a growing list of live concerts that are returning to the schedule for several San Diego area venues.

The San Diego Padres announced Thursday that they will be hosting a pair of in-person concerts Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, at Petco Park.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The concerts just announced include a Saturday performance headlined by the Beach Boys -- with guests John Stamos and Mark McGrath -- and a Sunday appearance by Ziggy Marley. The event will be open to the public and tickets, starting at $29, will go on presale beginning May 5. Ticket sales will open to the public the following day. The stage will be set up near second base, the Padres said in a statement released Thursday.

However, attendance will still be limited for these events, as the state of California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy restrictions aren't expected to be lifted until June 15 - if all goes well.

"Guests will have the opportunity to choose between a limited number of VIP seats on the playing field, luxury suites, vaccinated/tested sections or socially distanced pod-style sections," the Padres said in a statement released Thursday.

Under the state's guidelines, outdoor live events with assigned seating such as sports and or other live performances attendance will be determined by the current tier of San Diego County.

If San Diego still falls in the threshold for the orange tier, where it is currently, attendance will be limited to:

33% of normal capacity, which includes suites with 25% occupancy per suite

Designated sections with a capacity of 67% for guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination

In-state visitors or fully-vaccinated out-of-state visitors only

A required weekly worker testing program would be required, which is already in place due to ongoing Padres games.

If, by the concert date San Diego meets the threshold qualifications for the Yellow tier, capacity will be limited to:

67% of normal capacity, which includes suites with 25% occupancy per suite

In-state visitors or fully-vaccinated out-of-state visitors only

A required weekly worker testing program would not be required by the State for counties in the Yellow tier.

In addition to the Memorial Day weekend concerts planned, Petco Park is still advertising a July 18 stop of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, rescheduled from its original July 24, 2020, date.

The Stadium Tour featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts rescheduled its original July 23, 2020, date to Sep.12, 2021.

Other venues in San Diego County are also planning on some socially-distanced live performances in the upcoming months.

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista is also beginning to add some headliners back to its schedule for 2021 including:

Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour for a rescheduled date on June 9

Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021, with Rebelution, Steel Pulse and others on Aug. 14

The Luke Bryan: Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour makes a stop Sept. 23

Kiss' End of the Road World Tour on Sept. 25

Hall & Oates on Oct. 3

Maroon 5 on Oct. 5

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour on Oct. 8

Other live music venues haven't announced as many new dates. The Cal Coast Credit Union Theatre on the campus of San Diego State University has only announced dates for show beginning in September:

Alicia Keys' Self-titled World Tour has rescheduled for Sept 10

John Legend with The War and Treaty has rescheduled for Sept. 19

Brothers Osborne's We're Not for Everyone tour on Oct. 15

The concerts that fairgoers typically look forward to on the racetrack during the San Diego County Fair have been all listed as cancelled, following the Fair's announcement of a scaled back 2021 month long event.

Justin Bieber's 2021 world tour is currently scheduled to take place June 2 at the indoor Pechanga Arena. Harry Styles, Céline Dion and James Taylor also have dates scheduled for indoor performances at Pechanga Arena later this year.

Several other headliners have announced dates for shows in next year.