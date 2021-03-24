The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
Pecan Festival

Pecan Festival in Florence to Return in 2021 With New Name

SC Pecan Festival will now be known as the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival

Bowl of pecan nuts.
Getty Images

Organizers of Florence’s pecan festival say the event will return this year with a new name.

SC Pecan Festival will now be known as the SC Pecan Music and Food Festival, WPDE-TV reported.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Organizers announced the festival’s new name and look on Tuesday.

The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

Foundation for Women Warriors 3 hours ago

SoCal Nonprofit Now Accepting Mother's Day Gifts to Give to Female Veterans

Distilleries 20 hours ago

With Infinium Spirits Moving South, Skrewball Whiskey Comes Home

The festival is the Florence’s longest-running event downtown.

Officials said the name change comes after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is set for the first Saturday in November with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pecan FestivalSouth CarolinaFlorence
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us