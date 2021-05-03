P.O.D., Switchfoot, Jason Mraz, Tribal Theory Among 2021 San Diego Music Award Nominees

In another sign that song is stirring back to life in San Diego, this year's nominees for the San Diego Music Awards have been announced.

While there may not have been many shows in 2020 -- which is why there's no Best Live Band award this year -- that doesn't mean the music stopped. Artists gotta make art.

Sure, the usual suspects like Switchfoot, P.O.D., Jason Mraz, Vokab Kompany and Tribal Theory all got nods for 2021 awards, but the new kids in town are well represented also, including blues singer Whitney Shay, the countrified Carlsbad kids from Trouble in the Wind as well as R&B chanteuse Rebecca Jade.

And there's plenty of new names to sink your ears into: Crhymes is nominated for Best Hip-Hop Song, for example, the rockers from the Montell Jordans hope to go home with the statuette for Best Rock Album, and Maria Antoinette -- that's no typo, folks -- is hoping to be crowned for Best Local Recording.

In year's past, the awards would go to the best act in a genre and the best album released in the genre. So, in 2020, Ten Bulls won for Best Indie/Alternative Album, but Aviator Stash claimed honors of being Best Indie/Alternative ... period. This year, in many cases -- though not all -- each genre has an award for best single and best album, plus there are nominees for Best Local Recording, Best Video, and Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Missing is the category of Artist of the Year -- Rebecca Jade got bragging rights on that one last year. It's not clear if and how that award will be parceled out.

Showtime for the 30th incarnation of the SDMAs is 7 p.m sharp on Aug. 24. The event will return this year to Humphrey's By the Bay, which has lots of holes on its schedule this summer, due to COVID-19. Yes, that's a Tuesday, but with an August show, "rain-or-shine" doesn't need to be said, does it?

This year's in-person awards are a welcome return after 2020's virtual event, which, let's be fair, ran extremely smoothly, considering all the technical hurdles that had to be overcome. A couple reminders: Album of the Year went to the local legends from Switchfoot, for "Native Tongue," and the cool kids from the Frets captured Song of the Year, with their "Naïve Adolescence" single.

SDMA officials said that, as per, the big winner in 2021 will be the San Diego Music Foundation’s Guitars for Schools program, which, over the years, has collected a lion's share of the $647,000 raised and donated since 1991.

Voting for the music awards opens to the public May 15. The public's ballot totals will be weighted equally with selections made by the San Diego Music Academy, "a group of San Diego music industry professionals."

Tickets will go on May 10 at noon at the SDMA site.

A full list of nominees is below:

Best Folk/Acoustic Song

Julia Sage - Midnight Songs in the Time of Corona Vol. 1

Kevin Begin & Tori Roze – All You’ve Known

Lee Coulter – Look Away

Lindsay White – Crickets

Pip Lewis – People Like You

Sutton James – The World Just Shut Down

These White Pigeons – Dangerisky

Best Jazz Album

Charles McPherson - Jazz Dance Suites

Christopher Hollyday - Dialogue

Ed Kornhauser - The Short Years

Jacquou Jazz - Pop Songs Avec la Touche Manouche

Patrick Yandall - Rouge River

Steph Johnson – So in Love

The Ghost Jazz Trio - Invisible Time

Best Blues Album

Casey Hensley - Good As Gone

Chickenbone Slim – Sleeper

Manzanita Blues – To Day

Piatt Pund – Pund

S.Mathias & The Honeycombs - Nothin’ but the Blues

Wayne Riker - Blues Lightning

Whitney Shay - Stand Up!

Best Americana, Blues or Jazz Song

Amanda Cogan – Heart Pocket

Cindy Lee Berryhill – Woke up From a Dream

Coral Bells – Not Today

Dead Broken Down - In the Dirt

Rosa’s Cantina – Kitchen Creek Road

Shane Hall – Under My Voodoo

Shay Skylar – Wherever You Are

Best Americana or Country Album

Atom Orr - As If Tomorrow

Claire Walding - Encanto

Coral Bells – Treehouse Tapes

Dave Preston – Lost & Found EP

Enter the Blue Sky – Wanderlust

Trouble in the Wind – Weird Living

Zach Phillips - The Wine of Youth

Best Hip-Hop Song

Blv3D – Feel Nice

Cory Blaze – Tonight

Crhymes (featuring Foxx & Harry Webb) - Tha Outro / Beat Boxin'

Élan Soreal – Move With Me

K-Rock Tha Fantom (featuring Def Shon) – Pillow Talk

Keymon – Y’all Madd

Sloat Dixon - Sloat Style

Best Hip-Hop or Rap Album

Black Hesher – Saints and Sirens

Bloodstone the Street Preacher – The Chosen One

General Jihad and Prime Minister PNutz

iD the Poet – Work Epic 3

PCH & Evolve One – Without Beginning

The Toven – Bigger Vibes

Vokab Kompany – Small Viktories

Best Pop Song

Astra Kelly - In This Life

Chandler Bay - Don't Fall Asleep

Maria San Roman - Paradise

Marie Haddad – Atlantis II

Sammy Bel Mar - Confession

The Verigolds - Julia

TonjaJae - Leave the House

Best Pop Album

Audrey Callahan - The Magic of Christmas EP

Chuck Charles - Hiya

Gregory Page - One Hell of a Memory

Surrija

Lauren Leigh – Flare

Love Angeles - The Scenic Route yo Mars

The Naked I - They Got Thomas!

Best Rock Song

Cold Craft – Pain for Pleasure

Fuzz Huzzi – Let This Go

Justin Linn – Demons

Nada Robot – Got It Good

Sean Witkin – Shapeshifter

Suede Radio – The Premonition

Wicked Kin – A Rolling Stone

Best Rock Album

16 – Dream Squasher

Electric Mud – Communication

King Gorm

Nights Like Thieves – The Forgotten

Sometimes Julie – Where Are You?

The Montell Jordans – Mud Flaps

The Rough – Clean Cut!

Best Indie/Alternative song

Ariel Levine – In This War or the Next

Beta 7 – Charlie

Cambrian Shores - Coming Home

Hocus – Damage With Care

King Whisker – Television

Rorre – Anxiety Magnet

The Frets - Daisy

Best Indie/Alternative Album

Aviator Stash – PSIYH

Be Mine Phantom Valentine – End State

Blacks Beach Boys

Miss New Buddha – The Situation Is Excellent

Nowhereland – Raw Honey

The Havnauts – Real Good Now

The Kabbs

Best World Music Album

Crucial Blend - No Bad Daze

Hemisphere – American Dreams

Maka Roots - Roots Tonic

Marujah - Only The Dead

New Leaf - Feels Like…

Spy Kids - Covert Action

Tribal Theory – Hell of a Night

Best R&B, Funk or Soul Album

Ambassadors of Soul - Socially Distant

Angela Leonard Band – ALB

Brisa Lauren - In Her Stillness…

Chauncey Maynor - It's a Vibe

Kahlil Nash – Transcendence

Le Blu – Find My Way

Wise Monkey Orchestra - Blink of an Eye

Best Local Recording

Charles Burton Blues Band - Live at Mojo Blues Bar

Fast Heart Mart – Corona Coaster Blues

Maria Antoinette – All My Strings

Michael Tiernan – Trading Cards for the Faithful

Skler Lutes - Rewind

The Tourmaliners - Surfin' Christmas Carols

Tim Norton – Live Volume 1

Album of the Year

Alfred Howard – Writes Vol.1

Aviator Stash – PSIYH

Casey Hensley – Good As Gone

Ed Kornhauser - The Short Years

Electric Mud – Communication

Gregory Page - One Hell of a Memory

Whitney Shay – Stand Up!

Song of the Year

Aviator Stash – Hype

Gregory Page – Green Lights & Blue Skies

Rebecca Jade (with Jason Mraz) – Bad Wolves

SM Familia – Rise Up

Switchfoot – Joy Invisible (feat. Jenn Johnson)

The Frets – Tell

The Sully Band – Never Gonna Give Up

Best Video

Gregory Page – Right Now Not Tomorrow

Heavy Hawaii – Boy Don’t Drown

P.O.D. – Christmas Lullaby

Plunderbund - Home

Rebecca Jade (with Jason Mraz) – Bad Wolves

Switchfoot – Live from a Hot Air Balloon

The Monroes – Rosemary’s Daughter\