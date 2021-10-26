The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
The Edge

One of NYC's Tallest Skyscrapers Lets Guests Climb Above 1,200-Foot Tall Edge

The stomach-churning climb is led by a trained guide up a 45-degree staircase and costs $185 per person

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you've ever wanted to scale one of New York City's tallest buildings like your favorite superhero, now is your chance.

The Edge at 30 Hudson Yards on Tuesday began selling tickets to "City Climb," a daring experience for anyone who wishes to walk up the steps outside the 1,200-foot tall skyscraper and get a view from the highest outdoor platform in the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Guests will be given a climb suit and helmet and, of course, they will be harnessed for their safety.

The stomach-churning climb is led by a trained guide up a 45-degree staircase and costs $185 per person, the Edge said. Only visitors 13 years and older are allowed.

The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

Santee 15 hours ago

No Dice: Santee Del Taco Owner Has Plan for Unruly Teen Customers

dia de los muertos Oct 25

Locals Honor Loved Ones, Celebrate History at Solana Beach Día de los Muertos Event

There's also a height restriction of 4.9 feet to 6.7 feet and a maximum weight of 310 lbs.

City Climb is set to open on Nov. 9.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

The EdgeNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us