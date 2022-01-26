If you are a fan of the Little Debbie snacks like Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Cream Pies, Swiss Rolls or even Honey Buns... you are in for a real treat!

The Hudsonville Ice Cream Company, based in Michigan just announced a big collaboration with Little Debbie.



Little Debbie Ice Cream Flavors

The company will release seven different Little Debbie flavors including:

Oatmeal Creme Pies : Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies : Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns : Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls : White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls : Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

We’ve kept this secret for too long! We teamed up with our friends at @LittleDebbie again for the ultimate snack cake ice creams of ALL TIME! You can scoop up all 7 flavors at @Walmart starting February 1! Tweet us which flavor you want to try first! #icecream #snacktime pic.twitter.com/FoLn1XSV6c — Hudsonville Ice Cream (@Hudsonville_IC) January 25, 2022

The company released a similar collaboration last year mixing Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes into ice cream.

Where Can I Buy Little Debbie Ice Cream?

You will be able to find the new items starting Feb. 1 at Walmart stores.

The best part? The company says these flavors are NOT limited editions and will be available year-round.

Which flavor will you try first?