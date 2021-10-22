No Go: San Diego Auto Show Puts It in Park Again in 2021

For the second year in a row, gear-heads hoping to get their geek on at the San Diego International Auto Show will leave their whips in the driveway.

The annual event was scheduled to take place from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2. Pre-pandemic, the auto show made a regular appearance at the downtown San Diego Convention Center during the holiday weekend around the New Year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New Car Dealers Association San Diego County announced Friday that after “careful consideration of a variety of COVID-related factors, including uncertain event verification requirements, vehicle chip and inventory challenges, and most importantly, concern for the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, show officials determined that the responsible decision was to cancel the show."

Organizers said planning was already underway for the 2022-23 event.

Each year, the San Diego International Auto Show sets out to showcase hundreds of the latest new rides from brands like Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedez-Benz, and many more. Besides browsing a long lineup of shiny, drool-worthy wheels, attendees can also take part in test drives and check out the latest in automotive products and services.

The auto show is among many tentpole San Diego events impacted by the pandemic during the past 21 months. Events affected this fall and winter include San Diego Comic-Con International convention, which will be virtual, and Balboa Park's December Nights, which will continue as a modified event in 2021. as it was last year.

Since we won't be able to see the cars at the auto show this year, let's drive down memory lane and take a look at photos from the last San Diego International Auto Show:

There's a lot to enjoy at the San Diego International Auto Show. NBC 7's Sheena Parveen has more.

NBC 7's Bob Hansen attended the San Diego International Auto Show displaying the latest cars to hit the market.