No Bigger Sign of Life: Dead & Company, Other Tours Coming to Town

You know things are getting back to normal when the Dead & Company -- that's former Grateful Dead drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, frontman Bob Weir, and their newish buddy John Mayer -- announce a San Diego show.

Bob and the boys have been fairly regular bi-annual visitors to the county -- last spotted in July 2018 (gallery below), so no big surprise to hear they plan to play North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre down in South Bay on Oct. 27.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

PICS: Dead and Company at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

The tour kicks off Aug 16 in Raleigh, North Carolina, wrapping up with a Halloween show, the last of a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl.

Tickets go on sale at noon on May 21 via Ticketmaster. Or you can try this route: "Fan Registration is now available here until Sunday, May 16 at 10 p.m. PT, through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program." That presale starts May 19 at 1O a.m. PT.

There are definitely signs that Live Nation is stirring back to life. This week, the mega-promoter announced shows with country star Dierks Bentley (Aug. 26; also at the Amp); Christian rockers NeedToBreathe (Sept. 14; Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on the campus of SDSU); Mexico's Banda MS (the Amp; Oct. 10) and Califanes (OAT; Sept. 2); and Little Rockers Evanescence (Viejas Arena at San Diego State; Nov. 13). Head over to Ticketmaster for more info on all those shows.

As far as the Dead & Company are concerned, late October is too long out to know if we'll need masks -- but only time will tell. For more on the COVID criteria: "The tour and all venues will be following all mandated precautions in accordance with state and local regulations so as to provide the most secure, COVID-19-free environment possible."