New U.S. News & World Report Rankings Recognize Local Universities for Excellence

UC San Diego was named among the top 10 public universities in the nation by U.S. News & World Report Monday, while San Diego State University's International Business program earned the school a top 10 spot among similar programs nationwide.

Along with a top 10 spot, UC San Diego was ranked 13th among best colleges for veterans, and 34th in the complete list of more than 300 private and public universities nationwide.

"UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse, consistently recognized as a leading institution by organizations such as U.S. News & World Report," said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. "These rankings reflect UC San Diego's commitment to academic excellence, the efforts of our skilled faculty, and the continued success of our students."

The university's Jacobs School of Engineering also boasted a 19th place ranking among engineering schools that offer doctorates and 11th among public schools.

San Diego State University was ranked 67th among public universities overall, with its undergraduate International Business program ranked 8th in the nation.

"We are an extraordinary transnational community of inspirational teachers, phenomenal researchers and engaged citizens, and our rankings continue to reflect that," said SDSU Provost Salvador Hector Ochoa.

The school's undergraduate business program was also ranked 74th, up seven positions from the previous year.

Among all public and private schools, SDSU was placed at No. 148.

"Retaining our competitive position is credit to our incredibly dedicated faculty and staff, the achievements of our undergraduate and graduate students, and the innovations within our scientific and research community," said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. "SDSU is working toward becoming the world's model for a public, transborder university. Our place among the nation's great universities will only continue to strengthen through our strategic plan, which we are advancing each day."