‘Natale’ Performers Talk About Life in the Circus

If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family this weekend, a new show at Liberty Station may be just the thing to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

"Natale - Journey to the North Pole" tells the story of a young girl who goes on a quest for the world's greatest toy store.

Along the way, she encounters some enchanted creatures who help her to discover the true spirit of the season.

The show features a variety of talented performers from all over the world, doing all kinds of amazing circus acts.

Hula hoop artist Nicole Weiss grew up in the circus.

She said it has taken years of practice and dedication to perfect her craft.

"I started learning when I was six and then just from there I just naturally liked it and then just learning new tricks here and there. But you're continuously learning as you go," Weiss said.

Matti Escueda is a clown in "Natale."

The fifth-generation circus performer said it's a skill that starts from the inside.

"If you are happy and genuinely love what you're doing, it resonates. So that's the most important thing - is just the pure love of being a clown," Escueda said.

Both Weiss and Escueda said they can't imagine doing anything else.

"We love doing what we do," Weiss said.

You can see them in action in "Natale" through January 6th.

For more information, visit www.lafiestashows.com.