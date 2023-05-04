Military Members, Veterans and Their Family Can Get Free SeaWorld Tickets For a Limited Time

SeaWorld San Diego is showing appreciation for military personnel with free tickets to the park for them and their family, the park announced Tuesday.

Active-duty U.S. military members and veterans can receive free one-day admission tickets to SeaWorld as part of Military Appreciation Month. From May 14 through July 9, eligible individuals can enjoy free admission to the attraction, according to the park.

“The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our county,” Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said in a press release. “We welcome all military families for a fun-filled day as a thank you for their continued sacrifice and service.”

Those interested in the promotion have through May 14 to register for the free tickets, which includes admission for up to three family members. Service members must show a valid active military ID for the promotion.

To register for the tickets, click here.