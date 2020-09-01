Many, but Not All, San Diego Museums Move Toward Reopening

It took more than a week after San Diego's declining COVID case counts allowed it to be removed from California's monitoring list, but state and local officials finally announced Friday that the county's iconic museums would be able to, once again, admit guests inside who are wearing masks and socially distancing -- with some restrictions.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego was first in the water last week, reopening on Saturday. And then there was the San Diego Air & Space Museum, which lost no time announcing it would be welcoming back guests ASAP -- limited, of course, to 25 percent of maximum occupancy or 100 attendees, whichever is smaller.

This reopening story, however, may be as much about what's not reopening. In some cases, it may have something to do with those very same restrictions. Some of the bigger museums, for example, have a capacity of thousands of guests, and 100 ticket buyers would not pay to keep them fully staffed.

Still others won't be reopening any time soon because they made the decision to renovate during the enforced closure -- that's the case with the Timken Museum of Art, for example, which will keep the doors shut till 2021.

The operators of some institutions, of course, could also be suffering from whiplash from July, when museums like the San Diego Natural History Museum opened their doors only to have to stand down a short time later when cases spiked again. The Nat, too, has since been bitten by the renovation bug.

Here's a full roundup of cultural museums around the county: