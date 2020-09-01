Many, but Not All, San Diego Museums Move Toward Reopening

It took more than a week after San Diego's declining COVID case counts allowed it to be removed from California's monitoring list, but state and local officials finally announced Friday that the county's iconic museums would be able to, once again, admit guests inside who are wearing masks and socially distancing -- with some restrictions.
The Maritime Museum of San Diego was first in the water last week, reopening on Saturday. And then there was the San Diego Air & Space Museum, which lost no time announcing it would be welcoming back guests ASAP -- limited, of course, to 25 percent of maximum occupancy or 100 attendees, whichever is smaller.
This reopening story, however, may be as much about what's not reopening. In some cases, it may have something to do with those very same restrictions. Some of the bigger museums, for example, have a capacity of thousands of guests, and 100 ticket buyers would not pay to keep them fully staffed.
Still others won't be reopening any time soon because they made the decision to renovate during the enforced closure -- that's the case with the Timken Museum of Art, for example, which will keep the doors shut till 2021.
The operators of some institutions, of course, could also be suffering from whiplash from July, when museums like the San Diego Natural History Museum opened their doors only to have to stand down a short time later when cases spiked again. The Nat, too, has since been bitten by the renovation bug.
Here's a full roundup of cultural museums around the county:
- Air & Space Museum: Reopened Aug. 31
- Automotive Museum: Reopening Sept. 17; Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Birch Aquarium: Reopening Sept. 15
- California Surf Museum: Tentatively planning to reopen on Sept. 2, pending a meeting by the board of directors on Tuesday
- Comic-Con Museum: Opening date is still to be announced
- Fleet Science Center: Closed until further notice
- Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum: Closed until further notice
- History Center: Closed until further notice
- Japanese Friendship Garden: Open from 10-6 with some restrictions on indoor access
- Maritime Museum of San Diego: Reopened Aug. 29
- Mingei International Museum: Under renovation; reopening in late 2020
- Museum of Art: Reopening Sept. 5
- Museum of Contemporary Art: Downtown location closed until further notice due to pandemic; La Jolla location closed due to renovations
- Museum of Making Music: Closed for renovations; will reopen Feb. 2
- Museum of Photographic Arts: Closed until at least the holiday season.
- Museum of Us: Planning to reopen in the near future. Determining a reopening opening date this week
- Natural History Museum: Closed through early 2021
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum: Reopening Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.
- San Diego Zoo and Safari Park: Open, with limited access to indoor exhibits
- Sea Life at Legoland: Reopening on Sept. 4
- Sea World: Partially reopened Aug. 28
- Timken Museum of Art: Closed for renovations; reopening in the spring of 2021
- Veterans Museum at Balboa Park: Plans are under way to reopen in September once renovation work is complete