San Diego Humane Society

Mama Dog, Puppies Who Were Found Under Van Shortly After Birth Are Thriving — and Now Have Names

The adorable, new family was rescued last month when they were found seeking shelter from a cold San Diego day under a van, just after the pups were born

By City News Service

The litter of puppies that were rescued, along with mom, after being born under a van on a gloomy March day in San Diego are healthy and thriving -- and are now named!
The San Diego Humane Society on Tuesday announced the winning names for nine Rhodesian Ridgeback/hound-mix puppies and their mom who were rescued by humane officers late last month.

The mother was named Laguna and the puppies are Torrey, Cowles, Woodson, Azalea, Fleming, Cedar Creek or "CC" for short, Sunset, Anza, and Balboa.

Members of the public suggested 478 sets of names for the family via an online form April 8-18. The winning names were submitted by Renee B. in Vista, who will receive a bag of San Diego Humane Society branded items. Since the dogs are Ridgeback mixes, she picked the names of famous ridges and hiking trails in San Diego.

The puppies and mom were rescued March 25, when San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement responded to a report of a stray dog who just delivered a litter of puppies in the 5200 block of La Paz Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the mother taking shelter under a van in the rain where she gave birth to 10 puppies. SDHS's humane officers carefully pulled them out, one by one. Sadly, one puppy was not alive, but the other nine appeared healthy.

The five girls and four boys are nearly a month old and growing fast thanks to the care they are receiving from their foster family, SDHS officials said. The mother did not have a microchip and no owner has come forward.

Once the puppies are at least 8 weeks old, they will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated before being placed for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the San Diego Humane Society online to view animals who are ready for new families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, adoptions are by appointment only.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

