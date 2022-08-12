Main Squeeze: Chula Vista's Annual Lemon Festival Returns This Weekend

Ready for a zesty weekend?

Chula Vista’s annual Lemon Festival is returning to celebrate the citrus good and its roots in the South Bay community.

Lush lemon trees once lined several acres of Chula Vista, which was once known as the lemon capital of the world. Although the groves are no more, the yearly event still pays homage to that rich history.

Back for its 25th year, the festival is paying tribute to the fruit’s agricultural history in the city with themed dishes, live music, photo opps and even a lemon cook-off competition that will be more friendly than sour. While attendants stroll through Third Avenue taking in lemonade stands and the scent of citrusy desserts, chalk artists will be creating works of art at the festival and vendors will be selling goods that follow the theme.

The Lemon Festival is free to attend and will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities will take place on Third Avenue between Park Way and E Street.

