Local Choir Director Featured on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show'

San Diego’s Voices of Our City Choir founder made a special appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show Thursday.

Steph Johnson shared how being a part of the choir creates a sense of community, healing and connection.

"In that space of music-making, people opened up. They started to share with us where they were at and we started to wrap around them and help them," Johnson told Clarkson.

Johnson founded the choir in 2016 after working with homeless individuals in the San Diego community. She discovered the people she met had amazing musical talents and wanted to share them with the greater community.

"The choir started with one person, then it was five, then it was 250," Johnson said.

Aside from making music, Johnson is able to help the members of her choir get back on their feet.

"The whole point [of starting the choir] was to offer that dignity and respect, a restroom to use, and good food to eat," Johnson told Clarkson on air.

Voices of Our City Choir competed in America's Got Talent's 2020 season. They even made it to the show's semi-finals.

Johnson was joined on stage by 'This is Us' star Chrissy Metz, singer-songwriter CL and actor, comedian and filmmaker Eugenio Derbez.