The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
live music

Live Nation Celebrates Return to Live Concerts in San Diego

For a limited time only, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows

By Katie Lane

Kevin Winter | Getty Images for Citi

It's music to our ears... literally!

Live music is back in America's Finest City and Live Nation is helping San Diegans celebrate. The entertainment company is offering fans $20 all-in tickets (include taxes and fees) to nearly 1,000 shows this year. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. on Live Nation's website.

The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

San Diego Jul 22

Tokyo Olympics: Where to Watch

Olympics 10 hours ago

5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics: Opening Ceremony, Parade of Nations, Rowing

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27 at 9 a.m.

You can see some of today’s biggest musical acts right in our backyard. San Diego is home to four participating venues.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

  • Cypress Hill & Atmosphere on Saturday, August 14
  • Counting Crows on Wednesday September 8
  • Needtobreathe on Tuesday, September 14
  • Modest Mouse on Wednesday, September 22 
  • TLC on Thursday, October 7
  • Cristian Castro on Saturday, October 9
  • Brothers Osborne on Friday, October 15       
  • Primus on Tuesday, October 19       
  • Rod Wave on Wednesday, October 20
  • Pancho Barraza on Saturday, October 23        
  • Lord Huron on Wednesday, October 27

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

  • Rebelution on Saturday, August 14 
  • The Black Crowes on August 18
  • Jonas Brothers on Wednesday, August 25
  • Dierks Bentley on Thursday, August 26
  • Pitbull on Sunday, September 19
  • Luke Bryan on Thursday, September 23
  • KISS on Sunday, September 25
  • Alanis Morissette on Thursday, September 30
  • Brad Paisley on Saturday, October 2
  • Maroon 5 on Tuesday, October 5
  • The Doobie Brothers on Friday, October 8
  • 311 on Saturday, October 16
  • Florida Georgia Line on Thursday, November 4

PETCO Park   

  • Rancid & Dropkick Murphys on Sunday, October 10

Viejas Arena  

  • Farruko on Thursday, November 11

This article tagged under:

live musicmusicPetco ParkLive NationViejas Arena
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us