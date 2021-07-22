Live Nation Celebrates Return to Live Concerts in San Diego

It's music to our ears... literally!

Live music is back in America's Finest City and Live Nation is helping San Diegans celebrate. The entertainment company is offering fans $20 all-in tickets (include taxes and fees) to nearly 1,000 shows this year.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. on Live Nation's website.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27 at 9 a.m.

You can see some of today’s biggest musical acts right in our backyard. San Diego is home to four participating venues.

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Cypress Hill & Atmosphere on Saturday, August 14

Counting Crows on Wednesday September 8

Needtobreathe on Tuesday, September 14

Modest Mouse on Wednesday, September 22

TLC on Thursday, October 7

Cristian Castro on Saturday, October 9

Brothers Osborne on Friday, October 15

Primus on Tuesday, October 19

Rod Wave on Wednesday, October 20

Pancho Barraza on Saturday, October 23

Lord Huron on Wednesday, October 27

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Rebelution on Saturday, August 14

The Black Crowes on August 18

Jonas Brothers on Wednesday, August 25

Dierks Bentley on Thursday, August 26

Pitbull on Sunday, September 19

Luke Bryan on Thursday, September 23

KISS on Sunday, September 25

Alanis Morissette on Thursday, September 30

Brad Paisley on Saturday, October 2

Maroon 5 on Tuesday, October 5

The Doobie Brothers on Friday, October 8

311 on Saturday, October 16

Florida Georgia Line on Thursday, November 4

PETCO Park

Rancid & Dropkick Murphys on Sunday, October 10

Viejas Arena