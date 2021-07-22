Live Nation Celebrates Return to Live Concerts in San Diego

It's music to our ears... literally!
Live music is back in America's Finest City and Live Nation is helping San Diegans celebrate. The entertainment company is offering fans $20 all-in tickets (include taxes and fees) to nearly 1,000 shows this year.
The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. on Live Nation's website.
T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27 at 9 a.m.
You can see some of today’s biggest musical acts right in our backyard. San Diego is home to four participating venues.
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Cypress Hill & Atmosphere on Saturday, August 14
- Counting Crows on Wednesday September 8
- Needtobreathe on Tuesday, September 14
- Modest Mouse on Wednesday, September 22
- TLC on Thursday, October 7
- Cristian Castro on Saturday, October 9
- Brothers Osborne on Friday, October 15
- Primus on Tuesday, October 19
- Rod Wave on Wednesday, October 20
- Pancho Barraza on Saturday, October 23
- Lord Huron on Wednesday, October 27
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Rebelution on Saturday, August 14
- The Black Crowes on August 18
- Jonas Brothers on Wednesday, August 25
- Dierks Bentley on Thursday, August 26
- Pitbull on Sunday, September 19
- Luke Bryan on Thursday, September 23
- KISS on Sunday, September 25
- Alanis Morissette on Thursday, September 30
- Brad Paisley on Saturday, October 2
- Maroon 5 on Tuesday, October 5
- The Doobie Brothers on Friday, October 8
- 311 on Saturday, October 16
- Florida Georgia Line on Thursday, November 4
PETCO Park
- Rancid & Dropkick Murphys on Sunday, October 10
Viejas Arena
- Farruko on Thursday, November 11