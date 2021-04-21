Live Music Returns: 101 Upcoming Shows in San Diego

Music fans -- or just the pandemically stressed people who need a break from the house -- will be heartened to hear there are more than a hundred live performances on the books around San Diego County.

In most cases, folks will have to wait a while to see a show, or they can hurry up and head to Pala Casino for a taste of New Wave from A Flock of Seagulls. How DID they make their hair do that, anyway?

There's truly is something for everyone on the concert calendar, from a mega stadium show courtesy of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer at Petco Park on July 18 to club shows at the Casbah, kicking off with Placentia, California, punk rockers Agent Orange on the 31st of that month.

Oh, and all you Beliebers out there will want to be out to see Justin at Sports Arena on June 2…. Maybe it's an older boy-band flavor you're craving? Backstreet Boys will be down in South Bay at the Amp the following week.

Lineups are activating around San Diego, with shows added everywhere from SOMA to the California Center for the Arts up in Escondido to the Belly Up to the Open Air Theatre at SDSU to the Music Box to the Observatory North Park to Soda Bar, and everywhere in between.

So, hey, get your shots and go see a show, San Diego!

2021 Shows

May 1: A Flock of Seagulls @ Pala Casino

May 15: Adam Ant @ Spreckels Theatre

May 16: Chicano Batman @ SOMA

May 20: TV Girl @ SOMA

May 20: Planet of Zeus @ the Ken Club

May 27-28: Tribal Seeds @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

June 2: Justin Bieber @ Pechanga Arena

June 5: Thundercat @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido

June 9: Backstreet Boys @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18: Santana; Earth, Wind & Fire @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20: Kaytranada @ SOMA

June 26: Paul Oakenfold @ the Music Box

July 18: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, the Interrupters @ Petco Park

July 20-21: Marshall Tucker Band @ the Belly Up

July 31: Agent Orange @ the Casbah

Aug. 4: Primus @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug. 6: Robert Cray Band @ the Belly Up

Aug. 7: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers @ the Belly Up

Aug. 9-10: Keb' Mo @ the Belly Up

Aug. 14: Rebelution @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 14: Grupo Firme @ Pechanga Arena

Aug. 15: Deicide @ Brick By Brick

Aug. 16: Israel Vibration @ the Belly Up

Aug. 18: Black Crowes @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 17-18: Trampled By Turtles, Mt. Joy @ Humphrey's By the Bay

Aug. 19: Surfer Blood @ the Casbah

Aug. 21: Sweet and Tender Hooligans @ the Music Box

Aug. 22: NateWantsToBattle @ House of Blues

Aug. 28: Electric Six @ te Casbach

Aug. 28: NoMBe @ the Music Box

Sept. 2: Harry Styles @ Pechanga Arena

Sept. 5: Umphrey's McGee @ Observatory North Park

Sept. 7: Buddy Guy @ the Belly Up

Sept. 8: Céline Dion @ Pechanga Arena

Sept. 9: Ty Segall & the Freedom Band @ the Belly Up

Sept. 9: Transviolet @ Soda Bar

Sept. 10: Alicia Keys @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 10: Morris Day & the Time @ Viejas Casino & Resort

Sept. 10: LP @ SOMA

Sept. 11: Manic Hispanic, the Sleep Walkers @ the Casbah

Sept. 12: Maluma @ Pechanga Arena

Sept. 15: The Detroit Cobras @ the Casbah

Sept. 16: Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam, featuring Big Chief Monk Boudreaux @ the Belly Up

Sept. 16: Michael Franti & Spearhead @ Humphrey's By the Bay

Sept. 17: Dayglow @ House of Blues

Sept. 17: Judy Collins @ Humphrey's By the Bay

Sept. 18: The Monkees @ The Magnolia

Sept. 19: John Legend @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 21: Boz Scaggs @ Humphrey's By the Bay

Sept. 23: Luke Bryan @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 24: Yonder Mountain String Band @ the Belly Up

Sept. 24: Weathers @ House of Blues

Sept. 25: Kiss @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 29: Samantha Fish @ the Belly Up

Sept. 30: Matchbox 20, the Wallflowers @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 1: Zoé @ SOMA

Oct. 2: Gabriel Iglesias @ Pechanga Arena

Oct. 3: Daryl Hall & John Oates @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 4: Japanese Breakfast @ the Observatory North Park

Oct. 5: Maroon 5, Leon Bridges, Meghan Trainor @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: The Doobie Brothers @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 10: The Wailin’ Jennys @ the Belly Up

Oct. 11-12: John Hiatt & the Jerry Douglas Band @ the Belly Up

Oct. 13: Tennis @ the Observatory North Park

Oct. 15: Brothers Osborne @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 16: Alejandro Fernándezc @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 17: The Cybertronic Spree @ Brick By Brick

Oct. 23: Taco Fest, with Flo Rida, the English Beat, B-Side Players @ Waterfront Park

Oct. 24: Tech N9ne @ House of Blues

Oct. 29: Squirrel Nut Zippers @ the Music Box

Oct. 29: David Bisbal @ House of Blues

Oct. 29: Jinjer @ SOMA

Nov. 1: James Taylor, Jackson Browne @ Pechanga Arena

Nov. 2: Julien Baker @ the Observatory North Park

Nov. 9: Reckless Kelly @ the Belly Up

Nov. 10: Benny the Butcher @ House of Blues

Nov. 11: Five for Fighting @ the Belly Up

Nov. 12: Satsang @ Soda Bar

Nov. 13: Small Town Murder @ the Observatory North Park

Nov. 20: Kolohe Kai @ SOMA

Nov. 21: .38 Special @ Sycuan Casino + Resort

Nov. 21: Musiq Soulchild @ the Music Box

Nov. 21: Los Ángeles Azules @ Viejas Arena

Nov. 22-23: Dawes @ the Belly UP

Dec. 8-9: Purity Ring @ the Observatory North Park

Dec. 11: The Garden @ the Observatory North Park

Dec. 11: Fu Manchu @ the Casbah

Dec. 12: The Slackers, the Aggrolites @ the Belly Up

Dec. 12: She Past Away @ the Music Box

2022 Shows