Live Music Returns: 101 Upcoming Shows in San Diego

Music fans -- or just the pandemically stressed people who need a break from the house -- will be heartened to hear there are more than a hundred live performances on the books around San Diego County.
In most cases, folks will have to wait a while to see a show, or they can hurry up and head to Pala Casino for a taste of New Wave from A Flock of Seagulls. How DID they make their hair do that, anyway?
There's truly is something for everyone on the concert calendar, from a mega stadium show courtesy of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer at Petco Park on July 18 to club shows at the Casbah, kicking off with Placentia, California, punk rockers Agent Orange on the 31st of that month.
Oh, and all you Beliebers out there will want to be out to see Justin at Sports Arena on June 2…. Maybe it's an older boy-band flavor you're craving? Backstreet Boys will be down in South Bay at the Amp the following week.
Lineups are activating around San Diego, with shows added everywhere from SOMA to the California Center for the Arts up in Escondido to the Belly Up to the Open Air Theatre at SDSU to the Music Box to the Observatory North Park to Soda Bar, and everywhere in between.
So, hey, get your shots and go see a show, San Diego!
2021 Shows
- May 1: A Flock of Seagulls @ Pala Casino
- May 15: Adam Ant @ Spreckels Theatre
- May 16: Chicano Batman @ SOMA
- May 20: TV Girl @ SOMA
- May 20: Planet of Zeus @ the Ken Club
- May 27-28: Tribal Seeds @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- June 2: Justin Bieber @ Pechanga Arena
- June 5: Thundercat @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- June 9: Backstreet Boys @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 18: Santana; Earth, Wind & Fire @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- June 20: Kaytranada @ SOMA
- June 26: Paul Oakenfold @ the Music Box
- July 18: Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, the Interrupters @ Petco Park
- July 20-21: Marshall Tucker Band @ the Belly Up
- July 31: Agent Orange @ the Casbah
- Aug. 4: Primus @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Aug. 6: Robert Cray Band @ the Belly Up
- Aug. 7: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers @ the Belly Up
- Aug. 9-10: Keb' Mo @ the Belly Up
- Aug. 14: Rebelution @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug 14: Grupo Firme @ Pechanga Arena
- Aug. 15: Deicide @ Brick By Brick
- Aug. 16: Israel Vibration @ the Belly Up
- Aug. 18: Black Crowes @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug. 17-18: Trampled By Turtles, Mt. Joy @ Humphrey's By the Bay
- Aug. 19: Surfer Blood @ the Casbah
- Aug. 21: Sweet and Tender Hooligans @ the Music Box
- Aug. 22: NateWantsToBattle @ House of Blues
- Aug. 28: Electric Six @ te Casbach
- Aug. 28: NoMBe @ the Music Box
- Sept. 2: Harry Styles @ Pechanga Arena
- Sept. 5: Umphrey's McGee @ Observatory North Park
- Sept. 7: Buddy Guy @ the Belly Up
- Sept. 8: Céline Dion @ Pechanga Arena
- Sept. 9: Ty Segall & the Freedom Band @ the Belly Up
- Sept. 9: Transviolet @ Soda Bar
- Sept. 10: Alicia Keys @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Sept. 10: Morris Day & the Time @ Viejas Casino & Resort
- Sept. 10: LP @ SOMA
- Sept. 11: Manic Hispanic, the Sleep Walkers @ the Casbah
- Sept. 12: Maluma @ Pechanga Arena
- Sept. 15: The Detroit Cobras @ the Casbah
- Sept. 16: Tab Benoit's Swampland Jam, featuring Big Chief Monk Boudreaux @ the Belly Up
- Sept. 16: Michael Franti & Spearhead @ Humphrey's By the Bay
- Sept. 17: Dayglow @ House of Blues
- Sept. 17: Judy Collins @ Humphrey's By the Bay
- Sept. 18: The Monkees @ The Magnolia
- Sept. 19: John Legend @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Sept. 21: Boz Scaggs @ Humphrey's By the Bay
- Sept. 23: Luke Bryan @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 24: Yonder Mountain String Band @ the Belly Up
- Sept. 24: Weathers @ House of Blues
- Sept. 25: Kiss @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sept. 29: Samantha Fish @ the Belly Up
- Sept. 30: Matchbox 20, the Wallflowers @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Oct. 1: Zoé @ SOMA
- Oct. 2: Gabriel Iglesias @ Pechanga Arena
- Oct. 3: Daryl Hall & John Oates @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Oct. 4: Japanese Breakfast @ the Observatory North Park
- Oct. 5: Maroon 5, Leon Bridges, Meghan Trainor @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Oct. 8: The Doobie Brothers @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Oct. 10: The Wailin’ Jennys @ the Belly Up
- Oct. 11-12: John Hiatt & the Jerry Douglas Band @ the Belly Up
- Oct. 13: Tennis @ the Observatory North Park
- Oct. 15: Brothers Osborne @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Oct. 16: Alejandro Fernándezc @ Viejas Arena
- Oct. 17: The Cybertronic Spree @ Brick By Brick
- Oct. 23: Taco Fest, with Flo Rida, the English Beat, B-Side Players @ Waterfront Park
- Oct. 24: Tech N9ne @ House of Blues
- Oct. 29: Squirrel Nut Zippers @ the Music Box
- Oct. 29: David Bisbal @ House of Blues
- Oct. 29: Jinjer @ SOMA
- Nov. 1: James Taylor, Jackson Browne @ Pechanga Arena
- Nov. 2: Julien Baker @ the Observatory North Park
- Nov. 9: Reckless Kelly @ the Belly Up
- Nov. 10: Benny the Butcher @ House of Blues
- Nov. 11: Five for Fighting @ the Belly Up
- Nov. 12: Satsang @ Soda Bar
- Nov. 13: Small Town Murder @ the Observatory North Park
- Nov. 20: Kolohe Kai @ SOMA
- Nov. 21: .38 Special @ Sycuan Casino + Resort
- Nov. 21: Musiq Soulchild @ the Music Box
- Nov. 21: Los Ángeles Azules @ Viejas Arena
- Nov. 22-23: Dawes @ the Belly UP
- Dec. 8-9: Purity Ring @ the Observatory North Park
- Dec. 11: The Garden @ the Observatory North Park
- Dec. 11: Fu Manchu @ the Casbah
- Dec. 12: The Slackers, the Aggrolites @ the Belly Up
- Dec. 12: She Past Away @ the Music Box
2022 Shows
- Jan. 12: Mother Mother @ the Music Box
- Feb. 13: Tommy Cash @ the Casbah
- Feb. 22: Dinosaur Jr. @ the Observatory North Park
- Feb. 23: Bad Bunny @ Pechanga Arena
- March 2: Godspeed You! Black Emperor @ the Music Box
- March 8: Kenny Wayne Shepherd @ the Belly Up
- March 13: The Weeknd @ Pechanga Arena
- March 13: Taj Mahal @ the Belly Up
- April 28: They Might Be Giants @ Humphrey's By the Bay
- April 29: The Airborne Toxic Event @ the Observatory North Park
- May 3: Russ @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- May 6: Eric Church @ Pechanga Arena
- July 31: David Gray @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre