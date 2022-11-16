Liberty Station to Renovate Building Into State-of-The-Art Performing Arts Center

A building located at the Arts District in Liberty Station will be renovated to create a world-class performing arts center that will benefit a longtime local theatre company.

As a partnership between Cygnet Theatre and the NTC Foundation, Naval Building 178 will transform into a $38.9 million space that will be called The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center, which will be the new home of the Cygnet Theatre.

“We’ve always wanted our theatre to become a San Diego treasure or institution, and so this building will allow us to know for sure that this company will go on,” Sean Murray, Artistic Director of the Cygnet Theatre, told NBC 7.

“Our collaboration with Cygnet is an ideal partnership, as our organizations have blended seamlessly on this milestone project that will bring a highly-anticipated, one-of-a-kind venue to our city,” Lisa Johnson, NTC Foundation President and CEO, said in a statement. “This partnership has truly strengthened both organizations and we are ecstatic for this new chapter for the ARTS DISTRICT and Cygnet.”

The new center will boast a traditional proscenium theatre, a black box theatre and lobby spaces both indoors and outdoor for the public to enjoy. As for performers, they can anticipate two green rooms, dressing rooms, a costume shop and dedicated spaces for orchestra and rehearsals.

Groundbreaking for the project is slated to begin spring 2023 and if all goes according to plan, the new space will open in late 2024.