Let Your Inner Kid Shine: Lego-Inspired Bar is Coming to San Diego

A trending Lego-inspired pop-up bar is sure to bring out the child in each of us.

This spring, the traveling Brick Bar is coming to San Diego for the ultimate Lego lovers dream...if you're 21 or older, that is.

The bar will be built up with over 1 million Lego blocks and will feature local DJs, building competitions and table tennis tournaments.

So what exactly can bargoers expect?

The bar will showcase sculptures made completely from Lego bricks, an abundance of blocks for you to make your own creations, music and, of course, drinks.

The 90-minute sessions will include building competitions where visitors can win prizes, a Lego wishing well and a table built with over 22,000 bricks for table tennis relays.

The bar will be open March 18 and 19 at a secret location.

Tickets are $22 and available for purchase online.