LEGOLAND and Ferrari Team Up for New Interactive Attraction

LEGOLAND California and Ferrari are teaming up for the world’s first LEGO Ferrari “Build and Race” attraction coming next Spring.

Guests will sit in the driver's seat, making their way through the garage where they will build their own unique car. Then they'll hit the racetrack and race their creation against other drivers.

"The Build and Race experience has been designed to engage with both Ferrari and LEGO lovers of all ages, aligning with Ferrari’s strategy to reach out to its younger fans," Director of Location Based Entertainment & Esports for Ferrari Annabel Rochfort said in a press release.

LEGOLAND® is racing into 2022 with victory in sight! 🏁



We are excited to announce that LEGOLAND California Resort and Ferrari are introducing the world's first LEGO® Ferrari Build & Race interactive attraction!



LEGO Ferrari Build & Race is opening Spring of 2022. pic.twitter.com/qOeCLxwhgp — LEGOLAND California Resort (@LEGOLAND_CA) November 9, 2021

The attraction features three zones. The first of which will teach builders and racers the history of Ferrari. Guests will also have the opportunity to take photos inside a life-size Ferrari F40 LEGO model.

Once inside the garage, kids of all ages can customize and test their dream vehicles. A DUPLO zone is offered for younger engineers to build their cars with larger bricks.

When the kiddos deem their cars ready, it's off to the race track. The cars are scanned and digitally projected on a LEGO racetrack based on Pista di Fiorano, a private racetrack owned by Ferrari. There, guests compete with other cars for the fastest race lap!

Access to the Build and Race attraction will be included with the price of admission.