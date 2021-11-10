The Scene

Legoland California

LEGOLAND and Ferrari Team Up for New Interactive Attraction

Ready to jump into the driver's seat? Build and Race allows kids to build, test and race their own cars

By Katie Lane

LEGOLAND-Jake Gonzales

LEGOLAND California and Ferrari are teaming up for the world’s first LEGO Ferrari “Build and Race” attraction coming next Spring.

Guests will sit in the driver's seat, making their way through the garage where they will build their own unique car. Then they'll hit the racetrack and race their creation against other drivers.

"The Build and Race experience has been designed to engage with both Ferrari and LEGO lovers of all ages, aligning with Ferrari’s strategy to reach out to its younger fans," Director of Location Based Entertainment & Esports for Ferrari Annabel Rochfort said in a press release.

The attraction features three zones. The first of which will teach builders and racers the history of Ferrari. Guests will also have the opportunity to take photos inside a life-size Ferrari F40 LEGO model.

Once inside the garage, kids of all ages can customize and test their dream vehicles. A DUPLO zone is offered for younger engineers to build their cars with larger bricks.

When the kiddos deem their cars ready, it's off to the race track. The cars are scanned and digitally projected on a LEGO racetrack based on Pista di Fiorano, a private racetrack owned by Ferrari. There, guests compete with other cars for the fastest race lap!

Access to the Build and Race attraction will be included with the price of admission.

