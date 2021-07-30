Kids Invited to Participate in Challenging Obstacle Courses, Volunteer to Help Community

Hundreds of teens and tweens across San Diego are slated to help local organizations with service projects and take on fun obstacle courses in a competition-style event that will help them blow off steam after a year of being mostly indoors.

Several churches will come together Saturday at Liberty Station to host the Do Something Church Race – a day full of fun physical challenges to get the heart pumping and volunteer work to warm their hearts by helping others.

Players can push their endurance with rock climbing walls, a gladiator joust and take on challenges that are not for the weak-hearted, such as testing how far they can walk on LEGO blocks and taking on a spicy food challenge.

Ty Johnson, a student ministries pastor with the Rock Church, said getting kids into physical activity is especially important after a year of distance learning

“It’s a just a great opportunity for them to be outdoors and to just be outside, be active, engage them with their friends and their community,” Johnson said.

Prizes are given to winning teams and a grand prize of $1,000 will be given to the winning team to donate to their charity of choice.

In addition to the physical fun, participants can help their communities by helping the Point Loma Green Team plant trees, put together art kits with The New Children’s Museum to have them distributed across the city and assemble a welcome basket for aging foster youth who are getting ready to live in their first apartment on their own.

Michelle Mott with the Step Up Foster Youth Mentor Ministry said they will be assembling the welcome baskets to give to young adults in need thanks to their partnership with Just in Time, a local non-profit dedicated to helping foster youth prepare for adulthood.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to give them these welcome baskets and we’re going to be providing all the kitchen essentials,” Mott said. “We partner with Just in Time to provide home goods and furniture items to help set up their first home.”

Anyone in 6-12th grade is invited to take part in the fun, and it’s not too late to sign up. Anyone interested in participating can register here.

The fun begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be held through 4:30 p.m.