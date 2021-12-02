The Scene

Joy to The World: Photos of Festive Holiday Displays in San Diego County

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Do you hear those sleigh bells jingling and ring tingle tingling, too? Or see the warm glow of menorahs? How about the beautiful items used for Kwanzaa displays?

The holidays are certainly among us and already San Diegans have decked out their yards with cheerful lights and decor. From adorable inflatables to awe-inspiring holiday lights, here's a look at how some locals across the county are showing their seasonal cheer:

Do you have amazing pictures from your local holiday display? We want to see. Click here to have your image featured in this gallery.

1/10
Scott Baird
Wow! This Knobb Hill home went all out with their colorful and bright decorations.
2/10
Knobb Hill
How many snowmen can you count at this Knobb Hill home?
3/10
NBC 7 Staff
Not too far from Moonlight Beach in Encinitas rests this giant tree decorated in blue lights.
4/10
NBC 7 Staff
Fall in fa-la-la-la-la love with this sweet set up in San Carlos.
5/10
NBC 7 Staff
Snowmen and reindeer and candy, oh my!
6/10
NBC 7 Staff
Snowmen are the theme for this San Carlos home.
7/10
NBC 7 Staff
Candy cane lights spread holiday cheer at this San Carlos home.
8/10
Eric Page
This cool shack in Mission Hills is all decked out for the holidays.
9/10
Eric Page
Is it a true San Diego holiday season if palm trees aren’t decked out in colorful lights?
10/10
Eric Page
A sweet, little inflatable Santa greets neighbors in this Mission Hills neighborhood.

