Joy to The World: Photos of Festive Holiday Displays in San Diego County

Do you hear those sleigh bells jingling and ring tingle tingling, too? Or see the warm glow of menorahs? How about the beautiful items used for Kwanzaa displays?

The holidays are certainly among us and already San Diegans have decked out their yards with cheerful lights and decor. From adorable inflatables to awe-inspiring holiday lights, here's a look at how some locals across the county are showing their seasonal cheer:

Do you have amazing pictures from your local holiday display? We want to see. Click here to have your image featured in this gallery.