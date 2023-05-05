Jimmy Buffett to Bring the Sunshine to Snapdragon Stadium's 1st Show

It may be cloudy and gray in San Diego but Jimmy Buffett is sure to bring the sunshine when his delayed tour finally arrives for the first-ever concert at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday.

The "Margaritaville" singer brings the Life on the Flip Side: Redux Tour to the newly built San Diego State Aztecs football stadium. He'll be joined by San Diego County's own Jason Mraz.

The tour was originally scheduled for Oct. 22, 2022, but was rescheduled at "doctor's orders" as the 75-year-old singer faced health issues, a news release from Buffett's publicity team said. Other cities had their tours canceled entirely, but a stop in San Diego must've been too hard to skip.

Jimmy Buffett @ Viejas

Buffett, of course, is familiar with San Diego County, visiting our version of a tropical paradise to play Humphrey’s shows, as well as a headlining gig at Kaaboo in Del Mar in 2016, in addition to a slew of other shows over the years. The singer/songwriter is well-loved by his hardcore fans for such hits as "Margaritaville" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise," a late-'70s single that ended up giving birth to a restaurant chain of the same name. A spinoff with a local tie: "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical that got its start at the La Jolla Playhouse before heading to Broadway and a national tour.