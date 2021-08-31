Jason Mraz, Tom DeLonge and Local Artists Design Fender Guitars for Auction Benefiting San Diego Non-Profit

Bidding begins Wednesday for 32 custom Fender guitars designed by local artists and world-renowned musicians.

ArtReach's Guitar Art Auction will support visual arts education for children at San Diego County schools and community centers.

Proceeds from the auction directly benefit ArtReach’s free and low-cost programs for young people who may not otherwise have access to visual arts opportunities.

Jason Mraz and Tom DeLonge are among the participants for this year’s art auction.

Matthew Van Court

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz has designed a Fender Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar titled “Use Your Super Powers For Good.” Tom DeLonge, of American rock group Angels and Airwaves, designed a Gretsch Electromagnetic “Rat Rod” Guitar titled “To The Stars.”

Additional participants in the Guitar Art Auction include several renowned artists who were showcased at ArtWalk San Diego, a supporting partner of ArtReach.

Painting was only part of the craftsmanship that went into these special guitars. Once designed, the guitars were skillfully and professionally re-assembled by James Hood Guitar Repair, located in Oceanside and Escondido. Their talented team worked to ensure each guitar is a playable, perfectly finished piece of art.

The guitars will be on display during the 37th annual Mission Fed ArtWalk in San Diego’s historic Little Italy neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.

Interested in bidding on the guitars? You can visit the auction site here. Bidding starts as low as $500 for the one-of-a-kind art guitars. The auction will run through Oct. 3.