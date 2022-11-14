It's ‘About Damn Time': Lizzo Announces San Diego Show

According to Lizzo, "Truth Hurts,” but the latest tour news is the opposite: The three-time Grammy award-winning artist has released the dates of a second North American leg of the Special 2our, and San Diego will be the penultimate stop on Lizzo’s the schedule.

Lizzo will be joined by tourmate and opener Latto. Winner of Season 1 of the series The Rap Game, Latto is known for her hip-hop rap music and you may have heard her song “Big Energy” which went viral on TikTok.

Fans will need to be patient, though: The duo won’t be stopping in San Diego until May 25, 2023, which should give ticketholders plenty of time to plan their lewks for the show.

The show is a Live Nation presentation, with tickets going on sale on sale Nov. 16 at 12 p.m. for presale, so you can't “blame it on the juice” if you miss out. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Lizzo’s website Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Lizzo was nominated for five awards at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Click here to view all her nominations and instructions on how to vote.