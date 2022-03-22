International Cuisine Comes Together in Chula Vista For The Taste of Third

Want to try foods from all around the world without travel? The Third Avenue Village Association makes it easy by putting it all in one place for the Taste of Third.

The Taste of Third is returning for its 26th annual event on March 31 from 4-8 p.m. Attendees can stroll down the Third Avenue block and get different samplings from local restaurants, all included with their tickets.

Participants will all get a “passport” with the international tastes and drinks labeled so they can stamp along the way to show what different foods they tried and where they came from.

The event will be filled with live music, beautiful views and delicious food. The Taste of Third will have a wide range of drinks ranging from beer, wine and cocktails to coffee and tea. The food includes tastes of Mexican, Italian, American and even dessert options.



The live music even has a flare of its own with an alternative cover artist, Brazilian reggae and a Santana cover artist with the Latin guitar.

Attendees can snack as they walk along the area or bring a blanket to set up a picnic at Memorial Park.

The goal of the event is to highlight international flavors from all around the world and authentic ingredients from south of the border, according to the Third Avenue Village Association. The event was also put into place to highlight local establishments and their individualized work.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here. The website also features a wide array of restaurants that will be there with lists of available food and drinks.