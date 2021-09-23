International Augmented Reality Exhibition Premieres at San Diego Botanic Garden

One of the most ambitious and expansive exhibitions of contemporary artwork created with augmented reality (AR) technology will premiere across 12 gardens in six countries simultaneously on Friday.

One of those lucky locations, the San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) in Encinitas.

The Seeing the Invisible exhibit will feature AR works by artists around the globe.

“This exhibition allows artists who have not previously worked in AR to expand on ideas that are central to their practice in entirely new ways," exhibit co-curator Hadas Maor said.

The exhibit is the first of its kind to be developed as a collaboration among botanical gardens around the world.

Seeing the Invisible will place the same exhibition of commissioned artworks in analogous sites in 12 outdoor garden settings, located in different international biomes, creating parallels and contrasts between them.

For example, the same work might be set within a group of coastal prickly pear cacti in San Diego and among a lush forest of giant redwoods in Edinburgh.

The AR nature of the exhibition allows for the creation of expansive, immersive works that engage with existing features of the natural landscape beyond the limitations of what is possible with physical artwork.

Many of the works created for the exhibition will address themes of nature, environment, sustainability and explore the interaction of the physical world with the digital one.

“Coming out of the pandemic when outdoor experiences and nature have taken on a new meaning and gravity in our lives, this exhibition represents a fresh way for people to engage with art and nature simultaneously,” exhibition co-curator Tal Michael Haring said.

Seeing the Invisible will be accessible via smartphone and tablet through the exhibit's app, which will be available for iPhone and Android.

Entrance to the exhibit is included with the price of admission to the SDBG.

Garden members receive free admission. Non-member admissions range from $10 to $18.

SDBG provides free entry to members of other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society's Reciprocal Admissions Program.

The Garden is also participating in Kids Free October, meaning children 12 and under receive free admission with each paid adult.