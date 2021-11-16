Intermission is Over: Broadway San Diego Reopens Tonight With ‘Hairspray'

Broadway is back at the San Diego Civic Theatre.

Tuesday night, Broadway San Diego will open its first touring production since before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown -- the Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray."

Broadway San Diego's General Manager Vanessa Davis said it's been 625 days since the curtain went down on their last performance.

"We are excited to return there tonight and launch the national tour of 'Hairspray,'" Davis said. "It feels incredible to finally be able to welcome our audiences back!"

As Davis mentioned, Tuesday night will also mark the opening night of the "Hairspray" tour, which was originally set to launch last November but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Star Andrew Levitt, who plays "Edna Turnblad," said he can't wait to be back in front of a live audience each night.

"It’s going to be really exciting to feel that energy," Levitt said.

Levitt is best known for his alter-ego "Nina West" from "RuPaul's Drag Race." He said it's an honor to play a role made famous by the likes of drag legend Divine, Harvey Fierstein and even John Travolta.

"It’s a large moment for me," Levitt told NBC 7. "It’s hard to put into words how much this means to me and how excited I am to be able to step into these pumps, or these shoes, or these slippers to pull off this character and celebrate it all over the country."

Levitt said starting the tour in San Diego also has special meaning for the show because it's directed by Jack O'Brien, who not only won a Tony for the original production on Broadway, but spent many years as the Artistic Director of The Old Globe in San Diego.

"Just imagine how magical this journey is gonna be by starting in San Diego. It’s like we get a little extra dust of magic and love as we go out on the road, and that’s so exciting," Levitt said.

"Hairspray" runs Nov. 16 to 21 at the Civic Theatre Downtown. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.