In-N-Out Fans Rejoice: Shoes With Iconic Cup Design Have Arrived

Since 1948, In-N-Out Burger has been the go-to burger joint for those looking to enjoy simple, yet mouthwatering cheeseburgers, animal style fries and milkshakes. Fans of the popular fast-food restaurant chain with locations across California and other western states can now sport their love by purchasing their classic "Drink Cup" shoes.

In-N-Out released their collection of adult and kid sized "Drink Cup" slip-on shoes on Tuesday. They're a perfect gift for the In-N-Out fan in your life (or as a gift to yourself).

"What began with producing an annual collectible T-shirt has evolved into a wider selection of In-N-Out gear," said Vice President of Operations at In-N-Out Denny Warnick. "They were not specifically created for Valentine's Day. Our hope is that the items like these are simple and fun reminders of In-N-Out Burger that our loyal customers can enjoy or give as gifts."

What to Know About In-N-Out's 'Drink Cup' Shoes Shipping is available internationally

Shoes are available at the Baldwin Park and Las Vegas (Dean Martin only) retail locations

Kid size drink cup shoes are $39.95 and the adult sizes are $64.95 before tax

The slip-on shoes feature the iconic drink cup design with the In-N-Out logo on the heel. They have red removable insoles with the logo printed in white.

You can purchase In-N-Out shoes at https://shop.in-n-out.com/. Customers who want the shoes shipped internationally can email an order with the shipping address to companystore@innout.com to receive a shipping quote.

If you experience trouble accessing the website due to the influx of buyers, you can call (800) 743-0128 to place your order.