sesame place

How to Get to Sesame Street? Head to Chula Vista for New Theme Park's Opening

The 17-acre park boasts wet and dry rides, a parade with the characters and has been deemed a certified autism center

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Sesame Street charactesr march in a parade at Sesame Place San Diego.
Sesame Place

Sesame Street is about to get a lot closer to San Diegans.

Saturday marks the grand opening of Sesame Place San Diego, a 17-acre park that boasts both dry and wet rides, cheerful parades and meet-and-greet with the beloved inhabitants of Sesame Street, among other features.

As a family-friendly destination, the new park gives visitors the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the famous neighborhoods. Elmo’s bedroom comes to life, kids can click apartment intercoms to get responses from several famous characters and guests can visit the iconic 123 Stoop to take photographs.

The new attraction, which will be the West Coast’s only theme park based entirely on the show, is opening at the site of what was once Aquatica. After upgrading several features from the previous water park, Sesame Place will offer its guests a 500,000-gallon wave pool, 10 other water attractions and a splash castle for families to cool off.

Children enjoy themselves at Sesame Place's Splash Castle in San Diego.
Sesame Place
Children enjoy themselves at Sesame Place's Splash Castle in San Diego.

To appeal to children of all needs, Sesame Place has adopted special trainings and experiences to be a certified autism center. Workers at the theme park have been trained on how to cater to children with autism and special needs, the park said.

Tickets for Sesame Place are available online and start at $49.99 for single-day admission. A bundle that provides access to the theme park and SeaWorld is available for $119.99 per ticket. Season passes are also for sale for $129.

Children under the age of 2 can attend for free.

For more information on the park or to purchase tickets, click here.

Two girls frolic on the carousel at Sesame Place San Diego in this promotional photograph.
Sesame Place
Two girls frolic on the carousel at Sesame Place San Diego in this promotional photograph.
A peek at Elmo's Rockets at Sesame Place San Diego.
Sesame Place
A peek at Elmo's Rockets at Sesame Place San Diego.

