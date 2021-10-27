How Much Will It Cost to See Aztecs at New San Diego Stadium?

San Diego State football is off to a 7-0 start for this year, setting the table nicely for the grand opening of Aztec Stadium in Mission Valley in 2022.

Officials recently announced that season-ticket sales for inaugural season at Aztec Stadium will begin in January. With seats starting at $250, less than $50 per game.

Season tickets include passes to all seven home games during the 2022 campaign, including the official grand-opening game against the University of Arizona slated for on Sept. 3, 2022.

The capacity at Aztec Stadium is 35,000, which will include 33,000 seats and 2,000 SRO spots. The student section will comprise 5,000 seats.

"We have worked diligently with our design and construction partners to create a stadium experience that is second to none," San Diego State director of athletics John David Wicker said in a news release. "SDSU will finally have a home-field advantage...."

The new stadium has been under construction since the demolition for the former San Diego Stadium was completed earlier this year. The site was turned over to SDSU in the summer of 2020.

The last of the once iconic stadium in Mission Valley was torn down on March 22, 2021.

The first stadium was built in the area in the 1960s after local sportswriter Jack Murphy helped persuade city leaders to build a new multipurpose arena. The project was approved through a $25 million bond.

The Aztecs played at the stadium from 1967 through 2019.

In its history, that stadium hosted three Super Bowls, two Major League Baseball All-Star Games and two World Series. In 1998, it became the only stadium to ever host both the Super Bowl and World Series in the same year.

NBC 7's DroneRanger 7 flew over SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 6, 2020. The site will be demolished to make way for a future football stadium for SDSU. Let's fly to "The Murph" one final time.

Ticket sales for the new stadium will began in September 2020 with the unveiling of premium seating. As of right now, the founders suites, luxury suites and more than 90% of the loge boxes have already been purchased.

The Aztec's 7-0 start is their best in the 46 years since the program began.. SDSU will host Fresno State, trailing at No. 2 in the Mountain West, on Saturday night.