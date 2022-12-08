Hollywood Star Sandra Bullock Sells San Diego County Hideaway for $5.6 Million

The fact that “Miss Congeniality” herself had a home in San Diego's North County was one of her best-kept secrets.

San Bullock's luxurious spread, which boasts 5,938 square feet of stunning Mediterranean-style architecture and a carefully crafted interior design sold last month for $5.6 million, according to a local real-estate company spokeswoman. "The Proposal" star's dwelling sat atop 91 acres of property filled with avocado and citrus groves and lush vistas.

The interior of the breathtaking Valley Center home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, while, outside, a chicken coop, pool and gated driveway awaits. Did her Hollywood friends want a private crash pad? A manufactured house on the property has three bedrooms.

You may have missed out on a shot at getting this celebrity home because it flipped relatively quickly. The property on Couser Canyon Road was on the market for less than 60 days, selling on Nov. 9. The spacious stomping ground was originally listed for $6 million, eventually being purchased by an LLC named IAAA.

For those shocked that they’re just now finding out Bullock had a home in San Diego, the media may be even more surprised — we were, anyway. Realtor Kay O'Hara, who handled the sale told collaged Kelly Portman of HomeSmart Realty West that the spread was the “one home that Sandra had that the paparazzi didn’t know she had, so she had a lot of privacy there.”

The sale was under wraps even to O’Hara co-workers, Portman said, telling NBC 7 that O'Hara was the agent on the sale when Bullock originally bought the property and was also very protective of Bullock's privacy this time around.

O’Hara kept the sale confidential out of respect for the “Bird Box” star, telling colleagues only that the sale involved a celebrity but it was all being conducted in the name of a trust. The realty company's employees didn’t learn who the seller was until reading about it in the L.A. Times.