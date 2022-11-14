Move Over Elf on the Shelf: Hidden Valley Introduces ‘Ranch on a Branch' to Dress Up Your Christmas Tree

Move over Elf on the Shelf — there’s a new adorable holiday character on the market, perfect for the ranch dressing lover in your life.

Hidden Valley (yes, the company behind the salad dressing and dip) introduced its collectible "Ranch on a Branch" character on Monday.

The plush bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch, affectionately named "Ranchie," can hang from your Christmas tree, refrigerator or anywhere else this holiday season.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We were inspired to create Ranch on a Branch by the happiness we see Hidden Valley Ranch bring to ranch fans," said Deb Crandall, a spokesperson said in a statement.

The limited edition plush toy comes with a book of illustrations that tell the story of "Ranchie" and his dreams of becoming a real bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch.

"Those who purchase the collectible are asked to help Ranchie become a real bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch by moving them to a new spot each day as a reminder to spread joy to the people (and animals) in their life," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Hidden Valley will be donating $30,000 to Feed America in honor of the collectible gift.

If you’re looking for other ranch-themed gifts this holiday season, Hidden Valley launched an entire home decor line in October.

The collection includes wallpaper, a couch, pillows, blankets, notebooks and more household items.

And we can't forget the 2-carat diamond made from Hidden Valley ranch dressing released on National Ranch Day back in March.

To learn more about Hidden Valley's Ranch on a Branch, click here.

Hidden Valley Ranch has launched a home goods collection for anyone who wants to bring their love of the condiment into their home.