Holiday Gift Guide: Luxurious Ideas for Her

With Christmas just a few weeks away, it's time to decide on a gift for the woman in your life.

Whether she's a hardworking mom, dedicated wife, loving girlfriend, sister, or your best gal pal, any one of these gifts will show her just how much you value her.

For last-minute shoppers, many of these gifts are available on Amazon Prime or have shipping deadlines listed to ensure delivery by Dec. 25.

If you're on a smaller budget this year, there are gifts for as low as $22.00 and as high as $1,175 for when you just want to spoil her with the best.

These great gifts for women are luxurious, high-quality picks. There are a few items that can be customized for an extra personal touch, beauty and fragrance items are cruelty-free with clean ingredients and a couple things are made in the USA to support local.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

Whether she's into skincare or beauty, with this set you don't have to choose.

She'll receive six travel-sized make-up and skin care products: the All Bright vitamin C serum, an overnight resurfacing peel, a Countermatch adaptive moisture lotion, a tripeptide radiance serum, a lip gloss in the Magnolia Shimmer color and mascara.

Best of all, Beauty Counter is a non-toxic and cruelty-free brand.

The 6-in-1 countertop toaster oven can air fry, toast, steam, bake, broil and reheat so she can prepare meals like a professional chef.

For many families, cooking is a major stressor. If the woman in your life carries this burden, a Tovala smart oven is just what she needs to make mealtimes a breeze.

It's WiFi-connected and can be programmed from the free mobile app. You can utilize the $50 credit for a Tovala meal subscription that's included in the Amazon purchase price or you can use any of your favorite groceries to cook quick, delicious meals.

For store-bought frozen meals from brands like Trader Joe's, all she has to do is scan its barcode and press start. It recognizes over 1,000 name-brand pantry staples and frozen foods.

These aren't your ordinary sweatpants. These joggers are made with a blend of sustainable wood sources of "botanic origin," according to their website description. The fabric is 95% Tencel™ Modal with 5% spandex, making it soft and breathable.

They can be dressed up with some ankle boots or dressed down with sneakers. Unlike other high-end clothing that needs to be carefully maintained, these can be thrown in the washer and dryer without fear of shrinkage.

The joggers are made in the USA and come in 11 different colors. Perhaps most impressive, 100% of raters would recommend them to a friend.

A pair of round diamond studs are a classic piece of jewelry that will never go out of style.

These lab-grown diamonds are set in 14k white gold with screw-back closures so she can wear them for both special occasions and everyday use.

Place your order online by Dec. 17 or visit their showroom in NYC.

Treat her like the star that she is with a bracelet from Edinburgh-based luxury brand, Strathberry. Beloved by celebrities like HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, HRH The Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gaga, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson and others for its understated and sophisticated aesthetic.

Their newly-launched line of jewelry is finely crafted in the heart of Tuscany by Italian artisans.

This gold-plated bracelet features three rows of chains with their signature music bar in the center chain and a magnetic clasp closure.

Whether she's a mom, a wife, a sister or a friend, she'll love wearing a reminder of what's dear to her heart.

The mini dog tags are vermeil with a gold-filled chain for the most budget-friendly option. If money is no object, there are also 14k yellow, rose and white gold necklaces available.

She can also add new tags to her necklace in the years to come for occasions like a new baby.

Sunday Dec. 11 is the cut off for custom orders and Dec. 18 for ready to ship pieces.

What woman doesn't like a nice candle?

The "Sunday Morning" candle by Kendi Lux is meant to evoke all the feelings of a relaxing Sunday at home with its flowery, earthy and woody aromas.

The soy blend candle is cruelty free, doesn't contain harmful ingrdients and is made in the USA.

Place your order by Dec. 17 for delivery by Christmas.

An easy pullover sweater is the perfect addition to her winter wardrobe.

UGG is known for its ultra-comfortable boots but their apparel is just as cozy. The sweater is available in a deep plum or ocean fog color and is garment-washed for extra softness. Plus, she'll love the shimmery threads.

Order by Dec. 15 to receive by Dec. 25 via ground shipping.

If you live in a cold climate, a Canada Goose parka is a must-have.

While it is certainly a splurge, its durability is unmatched as Canada Goose offers a lifetime warranty. So instead of buying a $100 coat every year, she can continue to use this one for years to come.

And in a sea of black winter jackets, she'll stand out in the fun new pastel colors - Lilac Tint, Sunset Pink, and Orange Haze.

The shipping cutoff date to receive before Christmas is Dec. 13 for ground shipping.

With this thoughtful gift, she won't have to take off her gloves to check her phone. They have a touch screen index finger and thumb embroidered on so she can keep texting in the cold.

They're one size fits most and come in four colorways in a classic Christmas plaid.

For the woman who likes to change up her look, the 3-in-1 curling wand by Bombay Hair will help her achieve the curls of her dreams.

It has 3 interchangeable barrels to achieve everything from loose waves to tight curls and applies up to 450 F of even heat without damaging the hair. It even uses negative ion technology to eliminate frizz.

Order by Dec. 20 to receive by Christmas.

Packing cubes don't feel like something that's needed until you try them and realize how essential they really are.

She'll feel less stressed on her next trip knowing her suitcase is neat and organized thanks to these packing cubes.

For an added special touch, get them monogrammed with her initials.

The deadline to order personalized items is Dec. 18 for standard UPS shipping and Dec. 20 for non-personalized items.

Around the holidays, many people find themselves unsure about what wine to buy to bring to their holiday get-togethers.

Enter Sandra Guibord. Whether she's a beginner or a wine connoisseur, she'll enjoy this consummate guide to the world of wine that's presented in a casual, fun way. She'll get "sip-worthy suggestions," recipes for wine-pairings and other tips in this 140-page book.

Who doesn't like Italian food? If she wants to learn how to cook authentic, delicious meals that will impress the entire familglia, Rosella Rago and her nonna have compiled 130 easy-to-follow recipes.

Sunday ragu sauce, lasagna rollups and cannoli tiramisu are just some of the recipes she can expect to find to create her very own Italian American Sunday dinner.

The beautiful hardcover book filled with pictures and heartwarming stories about food and family will adorn her kitchen countertop year round.

For the woman who can't seem to carve out some "me-time," gift her this clarifying, foaming scalp mask and exfoliating scalp brush for a spa-like experience right in her shower.

The products work together to remove build-up from dry skin, hair products and other impurities to promote thicker, healthier looking hair.

If you’re shopping online, make sure the website you are using says “https” in the URL. Here are other tips to save you money and keep you safe, whether you are shopping online or in person.