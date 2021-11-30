holidays

Here's How to Watch the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

The Christmas tree will be illuminated for the first time on the evening of Dec. 1 and it will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock

NBC Universal, Inc.

The countdown is on for the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

After making the 145-mile trip to Manhattan from Maryland via flatbed truck earlier this month, this year's 79-foot tall, nearly 12-ton and eight decades-old Norway Spruce has been decorated with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star --- and they're all ready to be lit up for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The illumination is the main star of NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" live special with a number of star-studded performances from Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, Harry Connick Jr., Brad Paisley, Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, Rob Thomas and, as always, The Radio City Rockettes.

"TODAY" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host the prime-time festivities starting at 8 p.m. ET on your local NBC station and streaming on Peacock.

Holidays

From gift guides to local events, we're here to help you celebrate in style.

Holiday Gift Guides 5 hours ago

Check Out These Homemade Christmas Gift Ideas for Everyone

Hanukkah Nov 29

What Is Hanukkah? Everything to Know About the Festival of Lights

This year's 79-foot tall and nearly eight decades-old Norway Spruce was donated by the Price family in Elkton, Maryland. NBC New York's Jen Maxfield reports.

This article tagged under:

holidaysWNBCRockefeller Center Christmas TreeRockefeller Center Tree Lighting
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us