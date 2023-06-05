The Scene

San Diego pride

Hillcrest's Pride Month festivities boast celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community. See what's ahead

The highly anticipated Pride Festival and Parade are scheduled for Saturday, July 15

By Karla Rendon

Hillcrest is going all out for San Diego Pride festivities, which include mixers, parties and celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community.

As cheerful as the festivities are, they serve as a reminder of tireless fights for LGBTQ+ rights in the city and beyond – simultaneously celebrating victories made while paying homage to those who lost their lives to prejudice.

Pride Month is well underway and while LGBTQ+ members and allies celebrate this June, San Diego's biggest festivities for the occasion don't begin until July. Take a look below to see what events lead up to the highly anticipated San Diego Pride Festival and Parade.

Saturday, July 8

  • She Fest – 12 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, located at 1500 University Ave.
  • RICHS DAYPARTY Takeover: Black Joy Renaissance – 3 to 9 p.m., at Rich’s, located at 1051 University Ave.

Wednesday, July 12

Thursday, July 13

  • Pride Block Party – 4 to 11 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, located at 1500 University Ave.

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16

More events are scheduled from June 6 through the end of Pride Festival weekend. To see a full calendar of what San Diego Pride has in store, click here.

