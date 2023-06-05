Hillcrest's Pride Month festivities boast celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community. See what's ahead

Hillcrest is going all out for San Diego Pride festivities, which include mixers, parties and celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community.

As cheerful as the festivities are, they serve as a reminder of tireless fights for LGBTQ+ rights in the city and beyond – simultaneously celebrating victories made while paying homage to those who lost their lives to prejudice.

Pride Month is well underway and while LGBTQ+ members and allies celebrate this June, San Diego's biggest festivities for the occasion don't begin until July. Take a look below to see what events lead up to the highly anticipated San Diego Pride Festival and Parade.

Saturday, July 8

She Fest – 12 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, located at 1500 University Ave.

RICHS DAYPARTY Takeover: Black Joy Renaissance – 3 to 9 p.m., at Rich’s, located at 1051 University Ave.

Wednesday, July 12

Light Up the Cathedral – 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral

Thursday, July 13

Pride Block Party – 4 to 11 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag, located at 1500 University Ave.

Friday, July 14

Saturday, July 15

Sunday, July 16

San Diego Pride Festival (day 2) – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Marston Point in Balboa Park

Queertopia presents Lez in Waterland– 12 to 7 p.m. at Andaz San Diego

More events are scheduled from June 6 through the end of Pride Festival weekend. To see a full calendar of what San Diego Pride has in store, click here.