Hear That? It's the Sound of Musicians Eating for Free

Next Monday, 100 local musicians will be getting that unicorn of meals -- there is such a thing as a free lunch* -- served up in Ocean Beach while they take in a killer view.

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, which is owned by the same folks who brought you OB Noodle House and The Holding Company, is teaming up with the staff at THC to provide the free meals to local artists -- members of what is certainly one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy.

Due to California's public health order, no live entertainment of any kind (well, maybe strip clubs) is permissible during the coronavirus crisis.

Enter Skrewball: "We are all in this together, and although musicians are unable to perform, we are thinking of them and want to offer our support," the Holding Company posted on its Instagram account.

So how does it work? The first 25 local musicians (plus one guest) who commented on The Holding Company's Instagram and Facebook "Feed the Musicians" posts will be invited to "enjoy an appetizer, entree and cocktail on us" at the Holding Company -- which has an INSANE view on its rooftop deck. Sadly, the IG commenters have all been drawn but there's still time to go to THC's FB page to enter:

"We are doing this to offer a small token of appreciation to musicians who have been hit so hard during this crazy time," posted The Holding Company, which is in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue, just a block from the beach. "They have always been there for us (sharing their talent and their shows), and we want to help give back as much as we can while the live-music industry fights to recover from this year."

Oh, did we forget to mention that Skrewball will be dishing up swag to the musicians? We did.

*Or dinner. The Holding Company is serving the musicians between 2-6 p.m.

